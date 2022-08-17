Advertisement

All Blacks: Ian Foster's 'new dawn' - How the tide turned towards All Blacks coach

5 minutes to read
Ian Foster has survived as All Blacks head coach, with the NZ Rugby board hailing the team's "magnificent" weekend win in South Africa. Video / NZ Herald

Liam Napier
By
Liam Napier

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

Oh how the pendulum swings.

A matter of days ago Ian Foster's future as All Blacks head coach seemed certain to finish in South Africa.

Speculation surrounding Scott Robertson's succession to the throne persisted in

