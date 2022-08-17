Ian Foster has survived as All Blacks head coach, with the NZ Rugby board hailing the team's "magnificent" weekend win in South Africa. Video / NZ Herald

Oh how the pendulum swings.

A matter of days ago Ian Foster's future as All Blacks head coach seemed certain to finish in South Africa.

Speculation surrounding Scott Robertson's succession to the throne persisted in full view, only for the All Blacks to deliver one defining performance against the Springboks at Ellis Park that forced New Zealand Rugby bosses and the nine-member board to backflip on the firm mood for change.

Four days after the All Blacks' upset triumph in Johannesburg that snapped a three-game losing run New Zealand Rugby bosses gathered at their Auckland headquarters on Wednesday to unequivocally back Foster and his further revamped coaching team through to the 2023 World Cup.

And with that decision, wildfire uncertainty is dampened to a smoulder.

"We're really pleased to back Ian and this next stage and the evolution of this team," New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson said. "There have been some challenges but we believe in this group and we're backing them through to the World Cup.

"We feel it's a new dawn for this team. There's a lot of continuity but there's a freshness and variety and change that will make a significant difference.

"We want to win every game. There's no hiding from that but as this team grows and develops and the pieces get put around it from a management point of view, we think we're on an upwards trajectory."

A little over a week ago, after the All Blacks fell to their fifth loss from their last six tests in Mbombela, such statements appeared remote.

Foster has now been retained on the basis of the inspired victory at Ellis Park, the vocal support from his senior players and Joe Schmidt assuming an expanded hands-on role with attack and defence.

Schmidt's widened brief from the selector/analyst brief he held for the two weeks follows Jason Ryan's major impact as forwards coach after previous assistants John Plumtree and Brad Mooar were cast aside post the 2-1 home series defeat to Ireland in July.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster with NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson and NZ Rugby chairman Stewart Mitchell. Photo / Photosport

After learning of his fate on Wednesday, following unanimous endorsement from the board, Foster expressed confidence he now has the coaching personnel and support from his bosses to drive sustained and significant improvements.

"I'm delighted to get the backing from Mark and the board. It's clearly been a difficult time," Foster said. "We didn't get what we wanted against Ireland and that created a lot of performance stress. That's part of my job. I expect to be grilled in that space.

"Through the last couple of months we've had a number of conversations about how we can grow our organisation.

"We have made some changes and we're continuing to evaluate our group to make sure we've got what we need through to the World Cup."

Reflecting on his job being on the line in the two South African tests, Foster accepted this is the nature of professional sport particularly in a role as coveted as the All Blacks.

"It's never something you plan on long term. I know it's always about performance. I believe in the plan I've got. We've got great support behind us. Now we want to set our sails and get stuck into our work.

"There were a whole lot of variables out there. Some of it was self-inflicted because the team I was coaching didn't get a couple of wins. I fully accept that.

"The fact around 'am I going to have a job?' - in some ways that's part of the job. I'd rather it wasn't there, but we live in the real world and I'm under pressure to perform so I don't mind that.

"I understand the pressure on my role. When you lose a series people hurt."

Asked to assess his belief of leading the All Blacks to World Cup success in France next year, Foster projected renewed confidence.

"It's very strong. The first five tests of this year were always going to be immensely tough. We got tested and we fell a bit short in a few areas. I'd like to reassure people we're not justifying that.

"It's been an emotive few days but through all this we've seen a team respond and get excited about the direction we're going."

Ian Foster said he can't wait to get back to work with the team. Photo / Photosport

Foster appreciates some will not agree with his retention but he knows results and performances from here can alter those views.

"All I can do is chip away at maybe earning some respect from people who may have a different opinion about whether I should be here."

Robinson noted the widespread frustrations attached to the All Blacks' recent struggles but he, too, maintains the team is now well placed to continue their belated response.

"We understand the passion for this sport in this country. We've seen it spill out in a whole lot of forms in recent weeks. We have taken a good hard look at this situation and listened to a number of different views and made the best decision for the team."

Pressed on whether Crusaders coach Roberston and Blues mentor Leon MacDonald were on standby to lead the All Blacks, Robinson said "no".

"We have a huge regard for Razor. He's a key part of the coaching landscape in this country and we hope he has a great future in the game here but today is not about Razor. Today about Ian and his team launching into this new era with the support he has around him."

With the security of another review behind him Foster will assemble with the All Blacks in Christchurch this Sunday for their test against Argentina next week.

His message to the team on arrival?

"Hi guys, I'm back, let's get into it."