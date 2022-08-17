Ian Foster has survived as All Blacks head coach, with the NZ Rugby board hailing the team's "magnificent" weekend win in South Africa. Video / NZ Herald

Ian Foster has survived as All Blacks head coach, with the NZ Rugby board hailing the team’s “magnificent” weekend win in South Africa.

Former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has been elevated in the coaching set-up and will now lead the All Blacks' attack, NZ Rugby told reporters today after a board meeting.

The "unanimous" board decision means Foster will lead the team into next year's Rugby World Cup in France.

"It's a privilege to be in this job, it's never something you take for granted," Foster told a press conference in Auckland.

Asked about his emotions after being confirmed as coach, he said: "No doubt it's been a hard time ... but you've got to be in the here and now ... I'm a key catalyst for that and I'm delighted to be here."

On the past few weeks and speculation about his future, Foster denied a suggestion he was "hung out to dry".

"In some ways that is part of the job and it's part of Robo [NZR chief exec Mark Robinson] and Stew's [NZR chairman Stewart Mitchell] job as well to critique me ... I'd rather it wasn't there but we live in the real world and we're under pressure to perform. I don't mind that."

Ian Foster was all smiles after being confirmed as All Blacks coach at today's press conference. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Foster confirmed he only found out he would be staying as head coach this morning.

On Schmidt joining the coaching team, Foster said he was excited for what he'll bring to the group.

"He loved his time with Leon and the Blues and he got a taste for it ... I'm delighted. He's there for the right reasons. He compliments the group a lot."

Foster also thanked the players for the support they've showed him and said he is "immensely proud".

"There's no doubt there was a void there for the team ... but sometimes you go through a void. There was a bit of uncertainty, but our job is to play through that."

