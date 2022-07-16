Coach Ian Foster of New Zealand looks on during a press conference following the International Test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and Ireland. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

The All Blacks have cancelled coach Ian Foster's scheduled Sunday press conference after the series defeat to Ireland.

Foster was expected to attend his regular late Sunday morning briefing in Wellington but as the media assembled at the team's Wellington hotel, the press engagement was cancelled. Foster was expected to face questions about his future - and whether he is still the right man to lead the All Blacks.

Last night Foster heaped praise on Ireland following their historic series win in New Zealand and deflected speculation from his future after another dispiriting defeat further fuelled angst with an increasingly troubling tenure.

In the wake of the 32-22 defeat in Wellington, the fourth All Blacks loss from their last five tests, Foster was forced to reject three questions about whether he remains the right man to lead the team.

"I just want to talk about this test match," Foster said.

Asked for his message to disgruntled All Blacks fans as national anxiety reaches fever pitch, Foster diverted attention to Andy Farrell's Irish side that captured the first series victory by an away side in New Zealand since 1994.

"New Zealand has to realise this is a very good Irish team and give them some credit," Foster said. "It would be disrespectful to not make that the number one item. They've come and achieved something pretty special and they deserve a bit of time in the sun for that.

"For us we're a group working hard. We've got a lot of belief in many of the solutions we've got but we've got to get better at executing them.

"We've been given a real marker in the sand for where we're at."

