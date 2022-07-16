Crowd shocked by Irish player's shorts toss. Source / Sky Sport

An All Blacks supporter had at least something to take away from the side's series defeat to Ireland last night - a pair of boots from the winning team.

Ireland winger James Lowe signed autographs and took photos with fans long after the final whistle as his side celebrated the historic series victory which was secured with a 32-22 victory.

Nelson-born Lowe played more than 50 games for the Chiefs before signing with Leinster in 2017 and making his first test appearance two years ago.

Lowe was kind enough to give his boots away to an All Blacks fan in the Sky Stadium crowd before taking his shorts off and handing them to an Irish supporter.

Bundee Aki

Jamison Gibson-Park

James Lowe



At some stage, gave up on their dreams to play for the All Blacks.



Brave and heartbreaking thing to do.



Surely in those moments they couldn’t have dreamed of what happened this morning.



Rugby is wonderful ❤️ — Justin Middleton (@rugbybroadcastr) July 16, 2022

Sky Tv footage showed All Black Ardie Savea also staying long after the game to spend time with the fans. The Hurricanes flanker was the standout performer for the All Blacks.

After the win, Irish skipper Johnny Sexton talked down a question whether the series win sets up his side as favourites for next year's World Cup in France.

"We have got a full season to play, It shouldn't be 'beat New Zealand and let's wait for the World Cup'.

"There is plenty more to play. There are big home games in November, there's a Six Nations to play. We still haven't achieved things that we want to achieve.

"We got a Triple Crown this year but a Championship or better would be something that we are aiming for. So, there is no reason why we shouldn't be trying to progress and do that.

"It's very Irish to think 'Oh we have to take it easy now until the World Cup.' But no, let's keep making the most of it. Let's keep getting better.

"That has to be driven by, of course, me as captain and the rest of the leadership group to turn up and show the right attitude in September. Then we are back playing for our provinces. Just keep getting better, that's the key."