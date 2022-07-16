Handre Pollard of South Africa is congratulated by teammates after scoring the opening try. Photo / Getty

Handre Pollard of South Africa is congratulated by teammates after scoring the opening try. Photo / Getty

South Africa held off Wales 30-14 in the third test to clinch their series 2-1 and end a run of success for the northern hemisphere.

Wales was hoping to match Ireland's historic series win in New Zealand earlier in the day, and England's victory in Australia, but didn't have enough in Cape Town.

The Springboks led throughout and had tries by flyhalf Handré Pollard, hooker Bongi Mbonambi and captain Siya Kolisi.

Wales, emboldened by its first win over the Springboks in South Africa last weekend, did close it to 10-5 midway through the first half with its only try by impressive flanker Tommy Reffell.

But the world champions relied on their power game to get it done.

Mbonambi split from a South African maul just before halftime to extend the gap to 17-8 with a try in his 50th test.

Wales again came back to make it 17-14 through the boot of captain Dan Biggar.

But Kolisi burst over in the 53rd after the Springboks wore the Welsh down by sending their big ball carriers at them off the rucks. The home team was in control from there.

Pollard kicked two late penalties, the last one on the fulltime hooter, to widen the margin.