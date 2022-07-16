Ireland claimed a historic series win over the All Blacks in Wellington. Video / Sky Sport

All Blacks great Sean Fitzpatrick says the All Blacks were outcoached in the third test defeat to Ireland as the pressure mounts on head coach Ian Foster.

The side's 32-22 loss to Ireland in Wellington last night saw the All Blacks lose a three-test series on home soil for just the third time ever

Talking on Sky Sport UK following the third test, the 92-test capped All Black said on the evidence seen over the last three weeks, New Zealand doesn't have a side to win the World Cup next year.

"They'll obviously be hugely disappointed to lose the series. But I suppose the style in which they lose the series will be concerning going forward," Fitzpatrick said.

"The questions will be asked. Have they the right coaches? Have they the right head coach? We were outcoached, without question. So they need to decide what they're going to do in terms of going forward.

"Have they got the right players? That's going to be another question, and have they got a team that's capable of winning the World Cup? On what we've seen in the last two weeks, you would doubt that.

"We do have Joe Schmidt in the wings, he'll be coming back into the team now when they go to South Africa, so we'll just wait and see. Let's not throw the toys out of the cot just yet.

"But yeah, they're going to be under huge pressure. Sam Cane being substituted at 65 minutes, your captain going off at 65 minutes is not a good look. So we'll just wait and see," the former All Blacks captain added.

Meanwhile, the fans weren't as hopeful.

'Fire Foster', 'This is not All Blacks rugby', 'the worst All Black team I've seen in my life'. All Blacks supporters have vented their frustration.

Down 22-3 at halftime, the All Blacks' biggest ever deficit after the first half fans were fuming on the official All Blacks Facebook page.

"This must be the worst All Black team I've seen in my life," Stephan Steve Coetzee wrote.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster and captain Sam Cane following the series defeat to Ireland. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"They have no clue and clearly have an incompetent coach. If they lose this match and Foster still has a job then I have no words. He's got the worst winning percentage against top 10 teams. They went backwards so much under him. Shocking being dominated at home like this."

"Lack of creativity, slow to the rucks, kicking all the possession away, unforced errors in their own red zone and completely outclassed," added Tuaiti Teinakore-Goodwright.

"By far the worst 40 minutes I have seen by the All Blacks in 20 years. Individually we have class players but as a team we are poor. This Ireland team is a champion team where as the All Blacks are a team of champions. All down to the coaching," commented Martin Smith.

"On a positive note, this just goes to show how incompetent Foster is as a head coach. Bring in Razor! (and that's coming from a Blues fan)," said Jesse Isa'ako.

"Ireland are a much better team to watch. Their style and game plan is more creative than the ABs. There's a real problem in NZ rugby when you can say a Northern Hemisphere rugby side is more creative. ABs don't look like scoring and can't create space," Blayne Hammond wrote at halftime. "Foster said himself during the week in an interview. The game plan rests on his shoulders."

"Slow, soft, predictable rugby. The look of disorientation and lack of structure makes this squad hard to watch. This stems from the top, coach through to captain. How's the team suppose to be any better with no leadership or direction, hence why leadership is so important and needs to change. When have the All Blacks looked so worried? Well they do now. This is not All Blacks rugby," Corey Woollett added.

"For the second week in a row, Fire Foster," Zachary Ross wrote. "Cane needs to go, he's as useful as a wet towel.m Jordie and Beaudy need to go, and the Blues props need the flick as well. This team needs a revamp otherwise we may as well jog down to New World and buy a wooden spoon now to write 'Rugby Championship 2022, on it and put in the cabinet at NZ Rugby for all to see how incompetent Foster is at running a side."

Following the final whistle, All Blacks fans were gracious of the historical win by the Irish.

Ireland celebrate their series win over the All Blacks. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"The best Irish team to come to NZ probably ever but it's time for Foster and his coaching staff to be sacked," said Shaun Baisley.

"Credit where credit is due - Ireland have been tremendous this series. The ABs have some serious rebuilding to do but they'll be back," Todd Ferguson added.

"Congratulations Ireland. the better team! Let's pick ourselves up All Blacks, onwards and upwards," said Shane-Wendy Crawford.

"Come on Kiwis, give the Irish the respect they deserve! They played us off the park. Whether we think the ABs are a good team or bad team, Ireland won fair and square. Congratulations Ireland, you guys were way too good for us!," Peter Dick commented.