Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Alice Soper: The most worrying thing about NZ Rugby's decision to retain Black Ferns coach Glenn Moore

3 minutes to read
Black Ferns head coach Glenn Moore. Photo / Photosport

Black Ferns head coach Glenn Moore. Photo / Photosport

NZ Herald
By Alice Soper

OPINION:

Headlines called it an apology - well, I must have missed it. The only apology I heard during yesterday's press conference from New Zealand Rugby was for the lack of provision of tools, not

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.