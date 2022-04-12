Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Kris Shannon: Five reasons why it's probably time to sack your coach

5 minutes to read
Black Ferns head coach Glenn Moore. Photo / Getty

Black Ferns head coach Glenn Moore. Photo / Getty

By
Kris Shannon

Reporter

OPINION:

1. Banishing a bad smell

It's a good thing New Zealand Rugby retained Black Ferns coach Glenn Moore. He might've struggled to find another job given the reference they provided.

No clear or consistent

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.