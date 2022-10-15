Alice Soper: Stories from the crowd at Women's World Cup

Portia Woodman of New Zealand performs the Haka during the Pool A Rugby World Cup 2021 match between Australia and New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Opinion:

During the opening weekend, I sat in front of one the most passionate fans I have ever encountered.

A stream of Italian commentated the match for all within earshot, the woman was unable to keep in her seat in her excitement.

Reminding me just how connected the women's rugby community is, when I shared a snippet of her performance on social media one of my mates informed me that this was in fact, Rosy.

The proud mother of the Italian flanker, Giada Franco, who was staying with my friend in Papatoetoe. Rosy, just one example of the joy that is filling the stands at this World Cup.

And she is a reminder to be curious about your neighbour and the stories that they can tell.

There are many unassuming women in the crowd who brought women's rugby to this record breaking moment. On day one, I was brought to the Black Fern block. Here, all the former Black Ferns had gathered, kitted out in their home made tees that featured their Black Ferns number. I spoke to Jacqui Apiata, Black Fern #1, who told me she never thought she would see this day, a crowd in full voice for the women's game.

Australia v New Zealand Black Ferns. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

I spoke to Lauren O'Reilly and her daughter, Stella. Her father Laurie, was the father of the modern women's game, being the first coach of the national team and the Crusadettes. A famous club side who embarked on a World Tour in 1987, building the connections that grew into international competition. Influential as he was, Laurie first joined the women's game when Lauren took it up. Lauren's choice caused ripples around the world as Laurie in turn recruited Paula George, away from netball, who then went on to captain England's Red Roses.

I met Steph White de Goede and Shelaine Kozakavich, both foundational players for the Canadian women's team. Steph told me about the first and last curtain raising match she played in 1987. Captaining the side that day, everything went smoothly until the USA men's captain's aftermatch speech in which he dismissed the women present declaring that they were bringing the game into disrepute.

There is a beautiful symmetry for their family being in Aotearoa in this moment, with Steph's daughter, Sophie following in her mother's footsteps and captaining the Canadian women's side at this World Cup. Her dad, Hans de Goede, reminds Steph that Sophie is his daughter too and that she is also echoing his achievements as he captained Canada at the World Cup here in New Zealand back in 1987.

Ruby Tui of New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Then there are all those I spoke to who may not have made it to the mainfield but for whom this tournament means just as much. Folks like Mieko Tahara, who travelled all the way from Osaka, Japan. Propping up her late partner's photograph, to watch the games alongside her, she explains to me the Sukura wave. It is the movement to raise a swell of support for Japanese women's rugby, whose tide she has ridden all the way to our shores.

Fervent fans, like KC Gates, who has attended every women's World Cup around the world. Being a supporter in every sense of that word, acting as a volunteer and unofficial afterparty organiser. For KC this is the success of this tournament is the result of thirty plus years of love. Seeing the game grow from the back fields to the fortress of New Zealand Rugby, Eden Park.

This next month is a celebration for all of these spectators. Their love for their game they are only too happy to share with those who are now discovering it. Just make sure you also ask them to share their stories too. There is history in the stands, just waiting for you to introduce yourself.