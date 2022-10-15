Ruby Tui has impressed in every opportunity for the Black Ferns. Photo / Michael Craig.

When the whistle sounds to start the Black Ferns World Cup match against Wales this afternoon, plenty of eyes will be on star back Ruby Tui.

After a decorated sevens career, the 30-year-old committed herself to the 15-a-side game in 2022 with the hopes of making the Black Ferns World Cup squad. She did just that, and now finds herself thrust into a largely unknown role.

Tui, who has made her mark at all levels of the game on the wing, will start at fullback for the first time in Waitākere today, as coach Wayne Smith looks for some versatility in a highly competitive backline. That competition is only going to increase, with dynamic wing Ayesha Leti-I'iga expected to return from a calf injury in some capacity for next weekend's clash with Scotland.

It's an opportunity Tui is eager to take on, and said it paid to stay ready for any scenarios under Smith's reign.

"Smithy's got a massive thing on just staying ready for anything. It's not the first time I've been chucked in there. I didn't know I would get the start, but it's nothing but an honour.

"It's still a black jersey. I'll play prop. Don't tell [starting props] Tanya [Kalounivale] and Awhina [Tangen-Wainohu] because they might get scared or threatened."

Tui replaces Renee Holmes in the 15 jersey, which sees the Black Ferns opt to go into the match without their primary goal kicker in favour of the attacking threat Tui offers. Many have suggested the ultimate goal is for a lineup which features as many attacking threats as possible – with Tui at fullback alongside Leti-I'iga and Portia Woodman on the wings.

It would be a backline well suited to the high-paced and, at times, frantic style of play Smith and his coaching staff want their team to play, but one that is not possible if none of the three can play fullback at an international level.

"The spots for the outside backs are really competitive, so [today's] really big for me," Tui said.

"It's exciting. Smithy coaches a really exciting kind of footy. We've all grown so much in the last six months as players, so my eyes are lighting up at the opportunity."

Renee Wickliffe and Ruby Tui will start in the backs for the Black Ferns against Wales. Photo / Michael Craig.

Woodman, fresh off a hat-trick against Australia, remains on the left wing against Wales, while Renee Wickliffe takes over from Tui on the right. Wickliffe's inclusion was among a number of changes, which will give Smith a chance to narrow down his best squad for when the knockout stages come around.

Tui said the shift into the unfamiliar role would be made easier with the familiar faces of Woodman and Wickliffe flanking her.

"I've already got good connections there. Fullback's all about reading the game, so I feel like I've got six eyes to help me out," she said.

"When the team's good, it doesn't matter the number on your back, because everyone has your back. Because of players like [Wickliffe], I feel like it's going to be some fun out there."

Black Ferns v Wales

3.15pm, Sunday, Waitākere

Black Ferns: Ruby Tui, Renee Wickliffe, Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai'i (Sylvia) Brunt, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Portia Woodman, Ruahei Demant (c), Ariana Bayler; Charmaine McMenamin, Kendra Reynolds, Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Tanya Kalounivale, Georgia Ponsonby, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu.

Reserves: Luka Connor, Krystal Murray, Santo Taumata, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Sarah Hirini, Kendra Cocksedge, Amy du Plessis, Hazel Tubic.

Wales: Kayleigh Powell, Jasmine Joyce, Megan Webb, Hannah Jones, Lisa Neumann, Elinor Snowsill, Ffion Lewis, Sioned Harries, Beth Lewis, Gwen Crabb, Natalia John, Siwan Lillicrap (c), Donna Rose, Kelsey Jones, Cara Hope.

Reserves: Kat Evans, Caryl Thomas, Sisilia Tuipulotu, Abbie Fleming, Alex Callender, Keira Bevan, Robyn Wilkins, Kerin Lake.