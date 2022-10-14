Wales' head coach Ioan Cunningham. Photo / Getty Images

After kicking off their World Cup campaign with a win, Wales coach Ioan Cunningham has laid down a challenge to his team ahead of their clash with the Black Ferns.

The two unbeaten sides will meet in Waitākere on Sunday, with the winner shooting well clear in their pool with one match remaining in round robin play.

While the two sides come into the weekend with wins, the Black Ferns were more convincing. Wales claimed a tight victory over Scotland last Sunday, needing to go six minutes after the siren to secure the win from a penalty.

But although the Black Ferns scoreline was ultimately convincing - overcoming a slow start to blow out the Wallaroos by 24 points - Cunningham said there was plenty to take away from the match.

"We've challenged the girls to go out there and score tries," he told Newstalk ZB.

"You've got to be brave when you go out there and play a New Zealand team. I think Australia showed in that first 20 minutes last week that you can score tries against New Zealand, so we're going to go out there, give it our best shot, and embrace and walk toward the challenge which we can't wait for."

Wales faced plenty of challenges against Scotland in Whangārei last weekend – none more so than two second-half yellow cards. After leading 15-5 at the break, the yellow cards led to tries for Scottish wing Megan Gaffney, however missed conversions meant Scotland were only able to draw level with Wales before the deciding penalty in injury time.

Wales held onto the ball well against Scotland though, and used their running game to great success. While Scotland only carried the ball for 186 metres, Wales posted almost 500m.

Cunningham said that statistic would be vital if they were to pose a threat to the defending champions.

"Statistically, if you look at the Black Ferns, they don't kick that much; they challenge you with ball in hand and attack from anywhere," he said.

"They thrive on chaotic situations and an unstructured style of attack, especially from a counter-attacking point of view, so if you kick loose, you know you're going to be put under pressure.

"We have to make sure we hold onto possession, that's going to be key, and also play at our tempo to give us the best chance of getting this game on Sunday."