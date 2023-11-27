Southern Stars: From cheese lovers to nature lovers, the south of New Zealand has it all

.

A South Island success story

Whitestone Cheese Co is a producer of award-winning, artisan cheeses that are made in Oamaru and distributed throughout Aotearoa. It is a New Zealand family-owned and operated business that takes pride in rewarding its customers with premium products.

The Berry family were 4th generation Otago farmers and Whitestone Cheese Co was founded in 1987 as a diversification during the 1980s rural downturn and crippling droughts. The original factory was set up in a converted garage with milk sourced from local farms and one cheese, ‘Whitestone Farmhouse’, was launched.

It’s a company that has grown a lot since then to become a globally recognised artisan cheese producer with over 25 different cheeses and 75 dedicated staff members throughout New Zealand, with the majority in Oamaru. The Waitaki region’s clean water, rich soil, quality pastures, temperate climate and contented cows all make for premium milk, which creates the natural flavours of their premium cheeses.

Whitestone Cheese Diner & Deli — where dairy dreams comes true!

The latest expansion of North Otago’s Whitestone Cheese Co is set to become a haven for food enthusiasts and cheese connoisseurs alike. Boasting a menu curated with Whitestone’s artisanal cheese at the heart of every dish, the Oamaru based Diner & Deli offers an array of mouth-watering dishes.

From sumptuous cheese platters featuring Whitestone’s signature varieties to Diner classics such as gourmet burgers, cheese toasties, and creamy milkshakes, the Diner & Deli’s commitment to locally sourced ingredients promises an authentic Oamaru experience.

Whitestone Cheese Diner & Deli is located at 469 Thames Highway, Oamaru and you can view their menu and book a tour online at whitestonecheese.com

Southland stars: Six reasons to visit Rakiura/Stewart Island

Wild and wonderful, Rakiura/Stewart Island is the perfect place for a weekend spent fishing or a night of kiwi spotting.





Getting there is half the adventure

Departing from Invercargill Airport, the Stewart Island Flights planes take 20 (sometimes a little bumpy!) minutes to reach their destination. Flying in gives you a dramatic view of the cinematic island, with 1200km of coastline wrapping around bays and inlets. The airstrip is on one of the hills, little more than tarmac and a windsock, and the minivan is bigger than the plane. Or, if you fancy an adventure, you can catch the ferry from Bluff, which takes around an hour across Foveaux Strait.

There are more kiwi than people

400 people live on Rakiura/Stewart Island permanently, most in Oban, the only town, and many are direct descendants of some of the earliest inhabitants. There are 20,000 Rakiura tokoeka (southern brown kiwi) on the island, outnumbering their human neighbours 50 to one. These birds are different to those in the rest of the country; they are larger, standing around 40cm high when fully grown and, unlike their mainland cousins, can be found out and about in the daytime.

Bush dominates the island

Eighty-five per cent of the island’s land area is covered by Rakiura National Park. Created in 2002 and spanning 157,000 ha, it is New Zealand’s most recent national park. It’s remarkably pristine and untouched – set aside as state forest in 1886, by the early 1900s the majority of the island’s land had reserve status and, due to weather, topography and resources, there was little development inland. The bush is old, majestic and unforgettable.

There is only one pub

A traditional hotel pub, the atmospheric South Sea Hotel has served that same purpose (more or less) since it was built. Originally a boarding house for workers, it became a hotel in the 60s. You can stay there too; there are traditional rooms upstairs, as well as studio and cottage options beyond the main building. Visit the Stewart Island website for other accommodation options. Also, you must try one of the hotel’s blue cod burgers — the region is renowned for its blue cod, considered the best in Aotearoa due to the cold waters. For a truly local experience, this famous fish is best enjoyed in a burger, with chips (of course) and chased down with a cold handle of lager.

Don’t forget your hiking boots

Walkers of all abilities will love exploring Rakiura/Stewart Island; from strolls like the Raroa Reserve Track to more intensive hikes like the Rakiura Track, there’s something for everyone — and the island boasts more than 280km of walking trails (compared to 32km of road).

Employment opportunities

Fancy an extended stay on the island? Several businesses hire staff over the summer period to meet tourism requirements.

Visit stewartisland.co.nz to see information on tours, activities, accommodation and itineraries.