Top 10 hybrid SUVs for family rides

This content was prepared by Innovate Online and is being published by NZME as advertorial.

Ten examples of top hybrid SUVs for eco-friendly families.

There has been a rapid uptake of hybrid electric vehicles and crossovers in New Zealand during the past decade. Each new model introduces drivers to new car advantages, with fuel economy a top priority as well as environmental awareness.

Innovate Online has compiled this Top 10 hybrid SUV list to help narrow down the search for new car buyers and people who want to enjoy an eco-friendly road trip in comfort throughout New Zealand.

The Top 10 is:

GWM Haval H6 Lexus NX Hyundai Tucson Kia Niro Ford Explorer Kia Sportage Hybrid Ford Escape Kia Sorento BMW X5 Toyota Rav4

1. GWM HAVAL H6

GWM is in the business of manufacturing feature-rich vehicles that look great and perform even better. Fuel economy and safety features are prioritised, resulting in a five-star ANCAP safety rating, and this rugged performer delivers 179kW of combined power and fuel efficiency of 5.2L/100km.

The 2.0L turbo four-cylinder petrol engine and 7-speed DCT delivers instant torque and responsive performance. The HAVAL H6 can comfortably seat a family of 5. Advanced safety features and driver-assist features include intelligent adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, lane keep assist, and auto parking assist. This is a hybrid SUV worth taking for a test drive.

2. Lexus NX

Lexus claims that the Lexus NX 450h+, the plug-in hybrid version of the NX SUV, is exceptionally fuel-efficient and loaded with the latest auto technology. You could potentially save quite a bit at the pump. Powered by a 2.5L hybrid electric engine with 179 kW total system output, and fuel consumption of 5.5 L/100km, the Lexus NX has electronically controlled continuously variable transmission for offering a smooth and quiet ride on challenging New Zealand roads.

3. Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai SUVs are favourites with Kiwi drivers, and the latest Hyundai Tucson is reported to be no exception. Aside from the design, styling, safety features and user-friendly technology, the Tucson is open and roomy, with premium hi-tech features such as the innovative multi-air mode air conditioning system. Easy on the eye, with features designed to be gentle on the environment, the Hyundai Tucson is a highly recommended hybrid SUV. For an alternative experience, take a test drive in the Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid.

4. Kia Niro

The Kia Niro hybrid SUV has streamlined SUV looks. It also delivers an impressive electric range, courtesy of the high-performance battery pack and 6-speed dual-clutch transmission. The curved high-definition dashboard includes touch commands for a comfortable and convenient driver experience. According to Kia dealers, the Kia Niro PHEV is quiet, comfortable, and offers plenty of power for the open highway.

5. Ford Explorer

Ford is an SUV favourite and the 2023 Explorer Hybrid SUV has been designed and built for long range driving and road-hugging SUV performance. The Limited and Platinum models are road-trip-ready with strong towing and off-road capability, according to the Ford Explorer website. The Ford Explorer Hybrid SUV produces 318hp and 322 lb/ft of torque for staying ahead of the pack while commuting in the city or exploring New Zealand’s scenic highways.

6. Kia Sportage Hybrid

This hybrid SUV has a lot to offer Kiwi drivers and taller families are sure to appreciate what the Kia Sportage Hybrid. Kia promotions boast of spacious second-row legroom, a large cargo area, and innovative interior features. The Kia Sportage Hybrid delivers 227 hp and 258 lb/ft of torque, while driver commands and preferences are made through a 12.3-inch dual panoramic touchscreen display with navigation and Kia Connect. Interior luxury includes a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, and climate control. The hybrid powertrain delivers all-wheel drive.

7. Ford Escape

Another Ford worthy of its place on this list is the Ford Escape SUV. It has the latest Ford intuitive technology behind the wheel while, on the outside, a classic sporty design. The Ford Escape hybrid and plug-in hybrid SUVs are fully compatible with Apple and Android Auto technology and designed for practicality and performance.

8. Kia Sorento

Kia is another vehicle make with two models on this top 10 list, and there is no doubt Kia considers hybrid and electric vehicles the way of the future. The Kia Sorento plug-in hybrid electric vehicle offers advanced features, electric power efficiency, and seamless performance. Leather upholstery and heated front seats are designed for welcoming ergonomic comfort, and there are third-row seats for bigger families. The Kia Sorento Hybrid has self-adjusting terrain mode that delivers stability, traction control, engine response, and AWD torque. With a braked towing capacity of 2500kg, the Kia Sorento PHEV is ready for your next New Zealand adventure.

9. BMW X5

The BMW X5 is a prestige SUV which claims a great electric range. The BMW X5 plug-in hybrid combines carbon-neutral battery power with a turbo 6-cylinder combustion engine that boasts 280kW (381 hp). BMW suggests it can cruise for up to 110 km on battery power alone, and this SUV includes four off-road modes. BMW X5 has classic European styling, with interior comfort and tech functionality said to be prioritised. The BMW X5 is a fast-charging sporty SUV with optimal fuel consumption and low CO2 emissions.

10. Toyota Rav4

Last, but definitely not least, is the famous Toyota Rav4 hybrid SUV. The Rav4 hybrid version offers 131kW at 5700rpm maximum power and 221Nm at 3600-5200rpm torque, plus seating for 5 and 1500kg braked towing capacity. Hit the high country with all-wheel drive (AWD) performance and electronically controlled continuously variable transmission. For an alternative Toyota SUV experience, check out the Toyota Highlander hybrid.

Others

Other honourable SUV hybrid model electric car makes and manufacturers include Volvo, Mazda, Subaru, the Mitsubishi Outlander, and the Honda CR-V. Luxury SUV brands worth taking for a test drive include Mercedes Benz, Audi, and Range Rover.

What is the main hybrid SUV benefit?

New car buyers are choosing SUVs for lots of reasons, but fuel efficiency and savings at the pump are the number one consideration. SUVs also provide a higher (read safer) driving position and ample interior cargo space. Many makes offer all-wheel drive and 4WD performance with impressive powertrain efficiency.

Do hybrid SUVs offer long-term savings?

The upfront cost of a hybrid technology SUV is partially offset by ongoing savings at the pump. Hybrid cars get more range out of a tank by switching between electric and petrol power according to road and traffic conditions. In addition, hybrid system SUVs reduce our carbon footprints through fewer CO2 emissions.