14 May, 2024 05:34 AM 2 mins to read

A police operation in central Auckland has resulted in a variety of Class A drugs, firearms and ammunition being seized.

The operation took place in Liverpool St, in the central city.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong, from Auckland City’s Serious Crime Group, said officers had been making inquiries into two persons of interest at a residential address on the street this morning.

”Due to the nature of the inquiries, specialist police were in attendance at the address, including police from the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS),” Armstrong said.





“A subsequent search of the address, which included assistance from a detector dog, uncovered a number of illegal items, including drugs, firearms, and ammunition.”

Police said the drug haul included 66 grams of cannabis, 180g of methamphetamine and 132g of cocaine.

A sum of cash and two firearms were also found.

Police have seized a stash of guns, ammunition, cash and illicit drugs in raid in Central Auckland this morning, with two people facing charges. Photo / NZ Police

”Police uncovered a concerning amount of ammunition, including more than 70 rounds, and over 10 shotgun shells,” Armstrong said.

Also discovered were what police said were “six altered ID cards”, including what are alleged to be fake driver’s licences and a fake firearms licence.

”This was a significant sting for police who were originally executing a search warrant to locate the pair,” Armstrong said

”It is a great result for police to seize these items and take them out of the hands of these alleged offenders.”

He said the pair arrested had outstanding warrants to arrest for drugs and firearms-related offences.

”A 31-year-old woman and 42-year-old man will each face charges relating to the possession for supply of methamphetamine, cocaine and cannabis, as well as charges relating to the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

“The man is also due to face charges relating to forgery.”

A third person at the address was initially arrested but was released without issue a short time later.