Leading EVs in New Zealand

This content was prepared by Innovate Online, an advertising agency/digital marketing company acting on behalf of GWM, makers of the GWM Ora. it is being published by NZME as advertorial. No cars were road-tested but have been researched online as a helpful guide for potential buyers.

What models are spearheading the green revolution on NZ roads?

Electric cars and dual-motor hybrid vehicles are here to stay as the world shifts towards a greener future. Demand for electric vehicle variants is growing in New Zealand, with car makers introducing new makes and models to add to the excitement – and this year is set to see electric SUVs, hatchbacks, coupes, and work vehicles move towards the number one choice with Kiwi drivers.

Why buy an electric car?

New Zealand drivers cover long distances daily, weekly and annually, and driving an electric vehicle translates into environmental benefits, lower operating costs, and reliable performance. Modern battery packs offer long-range driving on a single charge, plus leading new EVs offer a wide range of driver assist and safety features for an enjoyable journey. Cutting-edge European, American, British, and Chinese technologies are transforming the EV and crossover industry. Here is a line-up of 8 leading new electric cars already here or arriving in New Zealand in 2024.

GWM Ora

The GWM Ora combines classic retro small SUV design aesthetics with 100 per cent electric power to deliver up to 420km of driving range without a prestige vehicle price tag. Media and other reports suggest GWM Ora is zippy, funky, convenient and good for the planet. Compact and nimble, the Ora electric vehicle is said to offer the ultimate city driving experience with instant electric powertrain torque for a smooth and quiet ride. Reviews say Ora is ideal for daily commutes and trips around town, with loads of safety-assist technologies and driver-assist features that are appreciated by today’s drivers.

Available in Ora Standard Range, Ora Extended Range, Ora Ultra, and Ora GT, additional features include electric hands-free tailgate, massaging front seat with heating and ventilation, a 10.5″ touchscreen and infotainment system, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Ora gained a five-star ANCAP safety rating in 2023.Toyota bZ4X

bZ4X is a new generation all-electric SUV combining style, sustainability, and innovation. It claims an eco-friendly driving experience with state-of-the-art technology, plus is said to have a spacious, comfortable interior. The assertive and bold contours of the bZ4X showcase a sleek, modern, and distinctive silhouette guaranteed to turn heads. The long wheelbase syncs perfectly with the 18″ or 20″ alloys (model depending), for powerful and responsive positioning on the road. The BEV-dedicated platform features a low centre of gravity and enhanced rigidity, prioritising off-road SUV performance when needed, and smooth, intuitive cruising on the open road.

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3 continues to impress with its American styling. For starters, you can drive up to 540km on a single charge, courtesy of the updated battery pack and exterior styling with optimised aerodynamics. The new Model 3 also includes a new wraparound interior styling with customisable ambient lighting and a whisper-quiet cabin with acoustic glass. The all-glass roof takes in the sky while simultaneously protecting you from UV rays. The Tesla Model 3 comes with an intuitive touchscreen to personalise driver settings, navigate to your destination, or stream your favourite media. Fast charging and the upgraded wheels and tyres are a nice finishing touch.

BMW i3

The BMW i3 is a pioneering German electric vehicle with sports car styling that still holds its own with the competition. Since its launch, it has been an acknowledged leader in EV driving dynamics with future-oriented electric version technology. The BMW i3 led the way as the first production vehicle to combine a passenger cell of carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic with an aluminium chassis. The result is regarded as one of the best electric cars that weighs the same as a conventional sedan with a combustion engine. In addition, many of the BMW i3 parts are made from renewable materials. Over 250,000 BMW i3 and BMW i3s vehicles have sold worldwide and Kiwi drivers have also appreciating the BMW EV style.

Nissan LEAF

The Nissan LEAF has been a hugely popular electric vehicle in New Zealand. The 385km battery range frees drivers from worrying about the location of the nearest charging station. The Nissan LEAF is 100 per cent electric, including regenerative braking for additional electric charge. Intelligent Mobility includes driver-assist features for negotiating traffic and parking, so you can enjoy the ride. The Intelligent Around View Monitor provides a virtual 360-degree view so you don’t miss a thing, including nearby pedestrians or cyclists.

Hyundai Kona Electric

Kona Electric Series II showcases cutting-edge design, a pure electric powertrain, 484km of driving range, plus a suite of advanced connectivity and safety features that should appeal to New Zealand drivers. Kona’s powerful lines attract the eye from any angle, including the modern design with armour-like cladding over the wheel arches. Kona Series II features an upgraded version of Hyundai SmartSense with many driver safety technologies. Hyundai is an EV manufacturer making inroads with Kiwi drivers.

Audi e-tron

The Audi Q8 e-tron SUV is a new breed of powerful and intelligent electric vehicle. With an impressive 300kW of electric power plus looks to thrill, the Audi e-tron makes a statement. The battery power and charging capacity gives the Audi Q8 55 e-tron the ability to travel up to 560km on a single battery charge, while the all-wheel drive (AWD) is said to adapt to almost any driving situation. Each wheel of the Audi e-tron is regulated in milliseconds by the electric motor for optimal road handling responsiveness. The Audi Q8 55 e-tron quattro can be charged from 10 ;per cent to 80 per cent in around 31 minutes on a fast charger. As an alternative, check out the Audi Q4.

Hyundai IONIQ Series II

This EV is advertised as the future of mobility. Hyundai is focused on a cleaner future with zero emissions and the IONIQ Series II is making it happen one vehicle at a time. With its fully electric powertrain, 300km+ driving range, and a fast 57-minute charge time, the IONIQ II EV offers an enjoyable driving experience. Features include Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Cruise Control, and an 8″ touchscreen multimedia system.

FAQs

Are EVs a popular choice in New Zealand?

Close to 10 per cent of new car registrations in New Zealand in 2024 are for EVs. The uptake of EVs by Kiwi drivers has been dramatic, taking almost everybody by surprise. The number of electric vehicles on New Zealand roads is certain to increase in the coming years.

Can EVs drive on rough terrain and off-road surfaces?

Electric vehicles of all types are being rolled out. Some EVs are created specifically for urban lifestyles, while others incorporate SUV styling and engineering to deliver powerful performance in a wide range of driving conditions. The choices are all yours for electric vehicle satisfaction in 2024.



