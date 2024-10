The murder trial for Yanfei Bao begins; children in youth facilities continue to rebel against those trying to help them; the NZDF continues to keep a close eye on its ship.

A critically injured man managed to drive himself to an Auckland police station in the early hours of this morning, before being rushed to hospital.

The man arrived at Manukau Police Station early this morning with critical stab wounds.

A spokesperson for Hato Hone St John said they were notified of the incident on Manukau Station Rd at 12.35am.

An ambulance and a rapid response vehicle responded.

“One person has been taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition.”