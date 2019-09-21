The reaction of some fans at International Stadium Yokohama during the All Blacks' haka has been criticised as "disrespectful".

The All Blacks begun their World Cup defence with a big victory over rivals Springboks in a thriller.

However, during the All Blacks' traditional challenge before the clash, a bunch of fans sung during the haka which was audible through the TV broadcast.

All Blacks performing the haka before their World Cup match against South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The reaction to the kapa o pango was met with a strong reaction on social media, with many criticising the behaviour of the fans at the stadium.

Advertisement

"The f****** disrespect," said one fan on Twitter. "When south Pacific teams haka before the game it's the equivalent of a national anthem … to sing ole ole over that would be like singing fly eagles fly during the Star spangled banner."

Read more:

• Match report: All Blacks take down Springboks in remarkable World Cup opener

• Take a bow! All Blacks' classy moment after Boks victory

• 'Very disappointed': Why Spark had to switch All Blacks to TVNZ

"Hate it when the opposition sing during the #haka," said another. "Totally ruins the atmosphere of it for me."

Many others added similar sentiments.

How dare the spectators sing Ole Ole Ole over top of the Haka. Always respect the Haka. https://t.co/fED4ctVwdU — Drew Worth (@DrewWorth) September 21, 2019

Idiot South African fans singing Ole Ole Ole throughout the Kiwi haka 🤷🏽‍♂️ Do better guys...respect one of the great moments of world sport. #RugbyWorldCup19 #Springboks — Jermaine Craig (@JermaineCraig07) September 21, 2019

How bloody disrespectful of Irish rugby fans at the NZ v South Africa match . As they sing their bloody stupid OLE OLE OLE right through the NZ HAKA. Clampits. — Sammy John (@bluesapper1) September 21, 2019

It's mos kak disrespectful and so unsportsmanlike to sing during the haka. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Mazizah (@M_az1zah) September 21, 2019

Fans who sing over any teams Haka are the worst🥴 #NZLvRSA — Jamie Walker (@JamieWalker_4) September 21, 2019

Others said it was a fair way to respond to the All Blacks' challenge.

The Haka gives New Zealand an unfair advantage😏



Psychological but nonetheless, an advantage. Teams should be allowed to sing their anthems after the Haka.👍🏾 — Thane of Azania (@MrTLeggedy) September 21, 2019

Opposing team & fans can do/sing whatever they like while the haka is performed, within reason. — Yarg (@Maddercow16) September 21, 2019

The All Blacks performed a revamped kappa o pango haka, led by captain Kieran Read for the first time alongside usual haka leader TJ Perenara.

Read more:

• Liam Napier: The blitz that proves All Blacks the team to beat

• World Cup dust-up: The drama which riled up All Blacks

• Gregor Paul: How the All Blacks are re-inventing rugby

All Black first-five Richie Mo'unga suggested after the game that it was a symbol of team's togetherness.

Advertisement

"It was awesome. It was very uplifting as a player," Mo'unga said. "I really respect and admire what [Read] did there as a leader, to do something different.

"He stepped out of his comfort zone and really showed the boys he is willing to lead and do something for us on such a big occasion.

"I was fizzed. If you have a captain like that, you follow them."