Julian Savea has been named in Toulon's squad to play Pau this weekend with coach Patrice Collazo describing the troubled Kiwi wing as a "fake problem".

Toulon president Mourad Boudjellal criticised Savea after the team's loss to Agen last weekend saying the All Blacks great wasn't wanted at the club anymore as his poor form continued.

Collazo fronted a media conference in Toulon on Friday (NZT) and Savea's status quickly became the centre of attention.

Collazo confirmed Savea was in a widened squad of 26 for this weekend but would not say if he would make the starting XV or the 23. He confirmed Savea didn't train on Thursday as he was in Berg.

"I know you're all waiting for a reaction because it sells, it's the headlines, it's the buzz, it's talk. Today, I have a match to prepare for and if I consider that Julian Savea can bring something to the team, he will be in the team. If I consider that he is not competitive and does not deserve to play, I will not put him on the team. But I do not need to be told what to do."

Heineken Champions Cup Round 1, Stade Felix-Mayol, Toulon. Newcastle's Johnny Williams and Julian Savea of Toulon. Photo / Getty Images.

Collazo said Toulon's problems – they are 11th on the Top 14 table – were wider than Savea's struggles.

"Julian Savea is a fake problem. It's collectively that things are not going well," he said.

"Some names have been mentioned, but I think that in the Agen match, apart from three or four players and the bench that brought me something ... we totally passed through

"The most important thing for me is that the team plays together, that the team wants to do things together. For me, the most important is the team, the club and the reaction that we give in the field. The rest, for me ... these are things that make you talk, make the buzz and fill pages and social networks.

"I do not need to make statements in the newspapers. I lock myself with the player between four walls and tell him what I think. When a player does not play, there are three possibilities: either he was not good and he leaves the team, either it is a strategic choice or he is left to rest. There are not 50 solutions. I work on sports criteria."