56th Halberg Awards: Tom Walsh reigns supreme

Catching up with NZ athletes celebrating the 56th Halberg Awards.

Kiwi shot put star Tom Walsh claimed New Zealand's top sports honours for 2018 at the 56th Halberg Awards in Auckland last night.

The 26-year-old collected the Sportsman of the Year trophy for the second year in a row before being presented the supreme Halberg Award by Rob Waddell at a ceremony at Spark Arena.

Walsh was recognised for his outstanding achievements last year including victories at the world indoor championships, Commonwealth Games and Diamond League events. His win saw him edge out freeskier Nico Porteous and motor racers Scott McLaughlin and Scott Dixon to claim the Sportsman category.

Ten awards and a Sports Hall of Fame inductee were presented during the evening which was hosted by the Halberg Foundation and served as a fundraiser for the charity established by Olympic athletics champion Sir Murray Halberg (ONZ).

Olympic gold medal-winning canoeist Lisa Carrington swept the Sportswoman of the Year award for the third year running.

The 29-year-old's three-peat comes after she bagged a gold and three silver medals at the canoe sprint world championships. She beat out rival nominees squash player Joelle King, equestrian Jonelle Price and snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott.

Tom Walsh wins the Shot Put at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Photo / Photosport.nz

Alpine skier Adam Hall won the Para Athlete/Team of the Year after claiming gold and bronze at the Paralympic Winter Games. The 31-year-old headed off para swimmer Sophie Pascoe, para canoeist Scott Martlew and fellow para alpine skier Corey Peters.

The Black Ferns Sevens claimed the Team of the Year honours following their Sevens Rugby World Cup win and gold medal triumph at the Commonwealth Games. Their twin successes saw them overcome strong challenges from the New Zealand Under-17 women's football side, the New Zealand women's kayaking team, Black Sticks women's hockey and All Blacks Sevens.

Carrington's treble was matched by her mentor Buddle Findlay who topped the Coach of the Year for a third straight year, beating out Black Ferns Sevens coach Alan Bunting, All Blacks Sevens coach Clark Laidlaw, New Zealand Under-17 women's football coach Leon Birnie, and Ireland rugby coach Joe Schmidt.

Discus thrower Beatrice Faumuinā was inducted into the Hall of Fame.