A DOG'S LIFE

Oh very well (he says, sighing a little and brushing to one side in a gesture of weary resignation the flopping fringe he hasn't got) I suppose someone's got to save the world.

First we need to define terms. Let's begin with the noun, the substantive, the only stand-upon we have, the world. That does not seem hard to define. The world is this iron-hearted lump of rock that keeps going round the sun. Do we agree on that? Good.

Then what's all this about saving it? The world is not threatened. It is in stable orbit and every indication

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.