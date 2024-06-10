Hamilton Library staff member Natalie Coats assists zinesters at last week's workshop.

It’s the Waikato-based festival you have probably never heard of, but this weekend Kirikiriroa Hamilton Zinefest celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Zines are short-run, self-published magazines that can be about anything — from comics to poetry, collages, fan art and photo essays.

The word is an abbreviation of fanzine, a term that originated in the 1940s to describe amateur science-fiction fan magazines.

In the lead-up to the grand market day on Saturday, the festival included a series of workshops hosted by a zine creator, to inspire new and experienced fellow creators.

The market day, to be held at Hamilton Central Library on Saturday from 10am to 3pm, is the culmination of the festival and will be followed by an afterparty, prizes and live performances.

The market will feature 54 stalls from zine creators coming from all over the North Island including Huntly, Te Awamutu, Wellington, Tauranga and Auckland.

The zine workshops were deemed a success.

Last Thursday’s free Hamilton Libraries collaborative zine workshop was attended by 11 participants who were set on a mission to produce a collage zine in under two hours.

The zinesters converged on Chartwell Library at 6pm, and by 8pm left with a copy of their zine Knight Bath.

The workshop was facilitated by Kirikiriroa Hamilton Zinefest committee member Horiana Henderson who was assisted by library staff member Natalie Coats.

It was a special event for Henderson who attended the same workshop last year — as a newbie to zine creating.

Eleven collage collaborators produced the Knight Bath zine in under two hours.

“The lesson plan was shared with me by last year’s host, Bryce Galloway,” Henderson said.

“That’s where I fell in love with zines. Maybe next year, one of tonight’s attendees will host it.

“I grew up going to Charties [Chartwell Square] and this is my local library, so it was nice to bring my family along.

“My husband, our friend and I collaged, the boys read and drew and played chess, we made new friends and had fun.”

Henderson’s friend, Aram Vivanco, of Mexico, has been working in the South Island and dropped by before he heads off overseas.

“I think it was pretty fun to meet people who are interested in art because it’s not something that most people do,” Vivanco said.

A page from the Knight Bath zine.

“It’s something that involves imagination to create your own thing.”

Vivanco had never heard of zines and found the workshop challenging.

He has Knight Bath packed in his bag, but is unsure if he’ll be able to keep this on his travels.

“Even if I have to take a picture, I’ll definitely take it with me around the world.”

Zine workshop facilitator Horiana Henderson (standing left) at last Thursday's event.

The first workshop was held on May 23, at Hamilton Central Library’s Auaha Space.

It was a Poetry Zine Workshop with Aimee-Jane Anderson-O’Connor who taught participants how to poetically unpack the “big themes” using simile and metaphor.

Workshop two, Mini-Zine Workshop to Prompts, facilitated by Kendall Noyse-White, was held on May 30 at Te Kete Aronui/Rototuna Library.

Last in the series of workshops is the Kids’ Zine Making Kit Workshop with Wyatt Dawson at Dinsdale Library on Thursday, June 13, from 3.30pm to 4.30pm.

For more information go to hamiltonlibraries.co.nz and check “What’s on”.

Poster for the 10th-anniverary Kirikiriroa Hamilton Zinefest.

About Hamilton Kirikiriroa Zinefest

The first Kirikiriroa Hamilton Zinefest was held in 2014, at the Creative Waikato premises in Alexandra St.

About 20 stallholders, mainly from Wellington and Auckland, shared their zines with residents, while around the corner, Ramp Gallery held a zine exhibition.

Fast forward 10 years, the event has nearly tripled in size and includes a huge contingent of Kirikiriroa zine-makers. In fact, half the stallholders are now local.

Kirikiriroa Hamilton Zinefest long outgrew the capacity of those Creative Waikato premises and over the years has moved to the Meteor Theatre and Wintec and most recently, Hamilton Libraries.



