Self-published creative writers are ramping up for the eighth Hamilton Zinefest on May 7 where zine-enthusiasts show off their pamphlets, comics, poetry journals and photo essays.

Established in 2014, the Zinefest features dozens of poets, comic creators, fringe politicos, collagists, illustrators, writers and artists who will bring their work for swapping or selling.

Originally, zine comes from the word fanzine which was a term invented in the 1940s to describe amateur science fiction fan magazines.

Festival founder Bryce Galloway has gathered a new group of locals, including Hamilton artist Pounamu Wharekawa, to help him run the festival and to bring a more contemporary approach to a decades-old subculture.

Bryce says the festival has been recently rebranded into KHZ - Kirikiriroa Hamilton Zinefest to "more accurately reflect the inclusive kaupapa of the zine-making ethos within Kirikiriroa's local creative community and the greater Zinefest network across Aotearoa".

Apart from the free market day with 40 stallholders including Hamilton-based artists Craig McClure and Brya Rose, the festival programme also features an afterparty, a 'Best of the Fest' awards ceremony and free zine-making workshops prior to the main event.

Local illustrator and designer Guy Moskon will be hosting a mini zine-making session at GoEco in Frankton on Saturday, April 30.

Additionally, renowned New Zealand comic artist Daniel Vernon, who publishes under the pen name Danz and is best known for his YeeHawTheBoys digital comic art, will host a 'zine jam' at Hamilton City Library on Friday, May 6 at 4pm.

Pictured are zines made by Brent Willis. Photo / Supplied

He is also set to launch his new comic Addressing the Racism in the Room at the KHZ.

The KHZ Afterparty and 'Best of the Fest' awards ceremony will take place at the new music venue Last Place on Collingwood St. There will be six awards to be presented with sponsored prize packs.

Local music acts Empress, Glass Shards and Groundhog will provide the live soundtrack for the evening.

Other items of the festival programme include presentations from Tauranga Zinefest organiser and graphic designer Hannah Wynn, and local comic connoisseurs Peter Dornauf and Dean Ballinger.

For more information visit the KHZ Facebook page here.

The Details - Market Day

What: Kirikiriroa Hamilton Zinefest (KHZ) market day

When: May 7, 10am to 3pm

Where: Wintec City Hub, Tristram St, Event Room 1

Tickets: free entry

The Details - Afterparty

What: Kirikiriroa Hamilton Zinefest Afterparty and Best of the Fest awards

When: May 7, 6pm

Where: Last Place, 54 Collingwood St

Tickets: $10 door sales