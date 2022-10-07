The clock is ticking for last minute voters to get their papers in. Image / File

As the final hour of voting ticks down, Kaikōura residents are leading the charge on voter turnout.

Aucklanders are among those with the most dismal turnout, with only Hastings and Matamata-Piako councils reaching a lower result.

The figures are from district and city councils that use electionz.com, and show the turnout data as recently as yesterday.

For Kaikōura, just under 52 per cent of locals had turned in their voting papers as of Friday. The figure is a jump from the same time in 2019, when their turnout was about 47 per cent.

Meanwhile in Auckland, only 26.6 per cent had voted, while Hastings had only 25.8 per cent and Matamata-Piako had 25.7 per cent turnout.

Some of this can be explained partially by the fact some councils have mayoral candidates standing uncontested.

Sandra Hazlehurst is standing unopposed for mayor in Hastings District Council.

Another stark example is the Hurunui District Council numbers, where Mayor Marie Black has an unobstructed path to victory.

Hurunui's voting figures show the largest drop in turnout compared to the same time last election out of any of the councils. In 2019 turnout was about 51 per cent, but this year so far it is just 35 per cent.

Another council experiencing a sharp drop in voter numbers is Waitomo, which dropped to 32 per cent from just above 48 per cent.

The council with the biggest jump in voters is Southland District Council. Residents have mustered enough enthusiasm to achieve 41 per cent turnout so far, compared to about 32 per cent last election.

Polls close at midday and results will start rolling in through the afternoon.

Across New Zealand, several cities will elect new mayors today, including Auckland and Christchurch, where the incumbents are not running.