With voting closing at midday on Saturday, local councils are pulling out all the stops to engage voters. Video / NZ Herald

With voting closing at midday on Saturday, local councils are pulling out all the stops to engage voters. Video / NZ Herald

People were turned away from voting in Auckland last night because there were not enough special vote ballot papers, a community organiser says.

Marlon Drake contacted West Auckland community leaders to encourage people, especially first-time voters, migrants and former refugees, to have their say in who will lead their city and community.

There has been criticism of the postal voting used in New Zealand local body elections as it disadvantages people who may already be marginalised, such as the poor and those with housing insecurity, and the young.

Some were reporting on social media this morning there were long lines to make last-minute votes, but Auckland electoral officer Dale Ofsoske said in an emailed statement everyone queued before midday was able to vote - even if that occurred after midday.

Others - including Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta - didn't receive their postal voting papers on time, or at all, requiring them to instead make a special vote.

People who hadn't received their voting papers and needed instead to do a special vote were among those Drake had to turn away from the Whānau Community Centre & Hub because the ballot papers had run out.

He turned back 18 to 20 people, as well as contacting other community leaders who planned to come to the centre with potential voters after evening prayers.

Heartbroken to have had to turn away potential voters, including first time migrant and refugee voters tonight due to a lack of ballot papers.



The Auckland Council staff were amazing! But the privatizing of the election process and the lack of staff is a systemic failure. — Marlon Drake (@MarlonCDrake) October 7, 2022

A total of 111 people managed to vote as part of the voting drive before the special vote ballots ran out.

Those who missed out were understanding, but the situation was wrong, Drake said.

"It can be very empowering for people, especially new Kiwis, to vote for the first time. They've got just as much right to vote as everyone else.

"And for them to do everything right, including enrolling on time - and for some their voting papers hadn't shown up ... it's just really sad."

Special votes could be made before noon, but some of those affected last night could only vote in the evening because of their work.

He feared some would be put off trying again, and tell others about their negative experience, Drake said.

Under the Local Electoral Act 2001, councils are required to appoint an electoral officer to carry out election-related duties.

Most contract private companies to do this, according to the Governance Manual on Auckland Council's website.

The Auckland contract is held by private company Independent Elections Services, with Ofsoske - its managing director - appointed by councillors and the mayor as electoral officer.

Ofsoske couldn't be reached for comment this morning on why ballot papers ran out last night at the Whānau Community Centre & Hub.

While he believed Independent Elections Services had failed by not supplying enough special vote ballot papers for the hub, there were systemic issues with how local body elections were funded and run, Drake said.

There had been low voter turnout for the previous two local body elections, but no changes to the electoral process, he said.

"City councillors didn't think to investigate or do anything about that ... this is on them as well."

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta wasn't available to speak this morning, but told RNZ last week there may be a review of how elections are run.

"Voter turnout is something we would always like to see improve but it's too early to tell. I'm sure there will be a lot to learn after this election about how processes can be improved."

Online voting had been previously looked at by the Government, but there was no evidence to suggest it boosted turnout in the long run, Mahuta said.

"So it's not something we're looking at again in the foreseeable future."

A ballot box was placed outside an electoral office in Federal St, Auckland, this morning for last-minute voters. Photo / Michael Craig

The minister was among those whose voting papers weren't in her letterbox before postal deadlines.

RNZ also reported a North Island electoral official saying they were receiving dozens of queries every day from others whose voting papers hadn't arrived.

She was getting about 40 a day, a third of whom were adamant their address details were up to do.

Others were finding the system confusing and would be put off from voting, said the official, who RNZ agreed not to name.

The Postal Workers Union also wanted change, RNZ reported.

NZ Post didn't have enough staff to deal with business as usual, let alone a postal election, Union president John Maynard said.



The union had been warning about short staffing and a lack of post boxes since 2016, he said.