Rei Marshall, an affiliate of the Uru Taha gang, was killed by the president of a Mongrel Mob chapter. Photo / File

Rei Marshall, an affiliate of the Uru Taha gang, was killed by the president of a Mongrel Mob chapter. Photo / File

When a young father with links to Uru Taha came into contact with three rival gang members, it was believed there would be no trouble. But shortly after, Rei Marshall was attacked with a claw hammer and stabbed to death with a hunting knife.

It was the evening of August 3, and president of the West Coast chapter of the Mongrel Mob Turanganui John Ormsby-Turner, along with patched members Hamiora Laupama and a 16-year-old who cannot be named, had arrived at a South Rd address in New Plymouth.

They were there to pick up an associate of the gang and then the four of them were going to go and “tax” someone who owed Ormsby-Turner money.

But when the gang associate arrived as planned, he had with him his brother, Rei Joseph Tumatauinga Maihi Marshall.

Despite his brother’s affiliations, Marshall, a 23-year-old Taranaki father of two, was connected to the rival gang, Uru Taha.

Given his brother’s connection to the Mongrel Mob, Marshall had been around the gang before without any trouble and it was believed this encounter would be no different.

However, due to issues between the rival gangs, Ormsby-Turner, 26, and the teen became agitated when they saw him.

The murder occurred at a South Rd property in New Plymouth. Photo / Tara Shaskey

Shortly after, Laupama, 25, and Marshall crossed paths while inside the South Rd property.

They had a heated exchange and Marshall threw a punch at Laupama but missed.

The situation then escalated quickly as Ormsby-Turner came up from behind Marshall and stabbed him in the torso with a large hunting knife. The teen stepped in and began to rain blows on Marshall with a claw hammer.

Marshall’s brother intervened, bringing the attack to an end by picking him up and carrying him to the car.

They were then driven to Taranaki Base Hospital by a woman but Marshall was pronounced dead shortly after they arrived.

What followed was an attempt by Laupama and the teen to cover up the murder at the instruction of their boss, Ormsby-Turner.

Laupama and the teen moved their car from the murder scene and dumped several items, including the knife, at East End Reserve in New Plymouth.

They later got rid of the clothes they were wearing at the time of the stabbing by burning the items in the backyard of an associate.

On August 8, police executed a search of Ormsby-Turner’s house and the three were arrested. Officers later located items of interest at the reserve and the associate’s address.

Four months on from Marshall’s death, his whānau continue to grapple with grief and the defendants’ cases are moving through court.

On Friday, the trio made separate appearances in the High Court at New Plymouth, with the hearings of both Ormsby-Turner and Laupama seeing eruptions of chaos and shouting between Marshall’s whānau and the supporters of the defendants. More can be read about today’s chaotic court hearings here.

Supporters of a defendant in the murder case of Rei Marshall. The man on the left was dragged from court amid a fracas.

Ormsby-Turner pleaded guilty to murder and will be sentenced in March next year, while the teen admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Laupama had previously pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact and was in court to be sentenced.

Before Justice David Gendall gave his ruling, Laupama sat through the victim impact statements of Marshall’s loved ones.

‘Our grief is real and raw’

Marshall’s sister, who gave her statement on behalf of their wider whānau, said Laupama was a coward.

If the tables were turned, her brother would have put himself in harm’s way to protect Laupama, she said.

“Hamiora, you may not have taken my brother’s life but you undoubtedly contributed to his murder.”

The sister said if any of the three defendants “had the heart” to stop the violent attack, it should have been Laupama.

The whānau had taken him in on two occasions when he was in need of a home, she said.

“The absolute disregard for the life and mana of Rei that Hamiora has shown is disgusting.”

She doubted Laupama’s remorse, pointing out the actions he had taken to “protect the lowlifes that took our brother’s life”.

“You don’t know who you can trust if you can’t trust people you’ve welcomed into your home.”

The woman described Marshall as having a “warm smile, goofy laugh, a tight embrace and broad shoulders”.

He was a father, a son, a brother and “a man who held his whānau in the highest regard, a man we are struggling to live without”.

“Our grief is real and raw.”

Seeking forgiveness

As the woman read her statement, Laupama sat quietly in the dock while becoming visibly upset at times.

A statement he had prepared was later read to the court by his lawyer Julian Hannam. In it he said he wished he was not present on the night of the attack.

“I wish I did more than just stand frozen in shock. Nothing like this was meant to happen,” he said.

“I’m going to do what I can to make it right but I know that nothing I can do will bring him back.”

Laupama said he hoped that one day the whānau would be able to forgive him.

‘Grave and seemingly senseless ’

In sentencing Laupama, Justice David Gendall acknowledged the whānau of Marshall, stating it was clear his death has had a massive impact on those who loved him.

The judge said the aggravating factors in the case included the damage and harm caused, Laupama’s participation in a gang, and his previous convictions. The mitigating factors included his guilty plea and a degree of remorse.

The judge said Laupama had been “deeply affected” by the murder and “fully regretted” his role. He claims to have since cut ties with the gang.

Justice Gendall acknowledged Laupama’s assertion that given he was patched at the time, he was expected to assist the gang and had been worried about his own safety if he refused.

He also noted the “significantly harmful” impact Laupama’s involvement in the murder has had on Marshall’s whānau, who had cared for him.

The judge took a start point of 18 months’ imprisonment, saying that reflected the degree of Laupama’s culpability and would hold him accountable for his role in the “grave and seemingly senseless offending”.

After credit was given for his guilty plea and personal circumstances, Justice Gendall landed on a sentence of 10 months’ imprisonment.

That was then converted to five months of home detention.



