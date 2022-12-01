Supporter of a defendant in the murder case of Rei Marshall.

Supporter of a defendant in the murder case of Rei Marshall.

A court has erupted with a roar of emotionally charged profanities and an attempted brawl after a man entered a guilty plea to the murder of a young father.

On Friday, Turanganui John Ormsby-Turner, 26, appeared in the High Court at New Plymouth where he admitted murdering Rei Marshall.

The courtroom gallery was at near capacity with Marshall’s whānau and friends, and supporters of the defendant.

Police officers were present and some were seated between the two groups in the gallery.

The charge of murdering Rei on August 3 this year was put to Ormsby-Turner. He responded by pulling down his mask and clearly stating “guilty”.

A conviction was entered and as he was then taken into custody a member of Marshall’s whānau called him a “c***”.

There began a heated and loud exchange between the two parties as court security guards and police worked to hold back supporters of Ormsby-Turner as they attempted to set upon the victim’s whānau.

One of Marshall’s supporters yelled “f*** the mob”.

A man dressed in red who was in court to support Ormsby-Turner repeatedly yelled “you should have rung the cops”.

It took at least five officers and court security guards to drag the man out of the courtroom as he continued to push his way toward the whānau, who were swearing back at him.

Once the man was outside, Marshall’s whānau remained in the courtroom and embraced one another. There were a number of visibly upset women.

There are two other defendants in the case, all of whom have links to the Mongrel Mob.

A 16-year-old also charged with murdering Marshall is due to appear in the same court later this morning and another man, who previously admitted to be an accessory after the fact, will be sentenced for his involvement today.

More to come.







