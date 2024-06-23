Young people have turned to theft to get food for their brothers and sisters, says the Kindness Collective.

Up to 144,000 children live in hardship across New Zealand, and some of them have been turning to drastic measures to keep themselves and their family fed, an Auckland-based charity has heard.

Reports from Penrose-based charity Kindness Collective indicated many children and teenagers are resorting to stealing to meet basic needs such as food and clothing.

Recognised as the 2023 New Zealander of the Year: Community of the Year, Kindness Collective operates a warehouse and food bank, receiving referrals from NZ Police, hospitals, social services, and various organisations.

Last year, the organisation supported 134,195 people through five nationwide programmes, with referrals for essential items increasing by 52% and food requests up by 78%.

Some of the stories heard through these referrals highlight families struggling with poverty, disability, illness, and family violence.

One of the referrals was an urgent request from a district council for a whānau living in extremely dire, cold campervans being used as emergency accommodation in the North Island.

The Kindness Collective were able to send blankets, pyjamas and hot water bottles in the afternoon to arrive the next day.

They have also heard of young people stealing from supermarkets to feed their siblings, and a family relying on free school lunches for the kids while living in a house below living conditions with no heating.

In another family, the only adult went to jail for shoplifting to provide basic needs for the children.

In response to these needs, the Kindness Collective has launched its PJ Project, which aims to provide 20,000 warm pyjamas to children across the country.

From May 1 to July 31, they are seeking donations to help supply winter essentials.

The organisation has also partnered with The Warehouse Group, allowing Kiwis to drop off pyjamas at any Warehouse store and participate in in-store fundraising throughout May.

For each $10 donation, a new set of warm pyjamas will be provided.

The organisation now provides weekly food boxes to eight NZ Police stations. Despite numerous meetings with government officials, including the Prime Minister and MPs, the Kindness Collective remains unfunded by the Government and relies solely on community support, businesses, and philanthropic funding.

Last year, the PJ Project provided over 14,500 pairs of pyjamas, and this year, with broader support, they hope to reach even more children in need.

Donations are able to be made to the Kindness Collective’s PJ Project at this link.