Young boy hit by car in Manurewa, South Auckland street

Police and ambulance rushed to Totara Rd in Manurewa after a boy was hit by a car. Photo / Dubby Henry

A young boy has been hit by a car in South Auckland with witnesses seeing blood over his face and hearing a woman screaming.

The incident took place on Totara Rd in Manurewa about 7.09pm tonight with police reporting one person had been injured.

One witness said he arrived at the scene before police after hearing screaming.

He could see a young boy aged about 6 or 7 lying on the ground with blood over his face and a woman that looked like his mum bent over him.

Despite the concern, however, most people remained calm, the witness said.

And when an ambulance arrived the boy was eventually able to get up and get inside it.

A woman and a small girl aged about 4 or 5 were also driven away in a police car.

About four police cars and two ambulances attended.

Police wearing gloves could later be seen combing through a gold-coloured 4WD. The scene had been cordoned off with tape.