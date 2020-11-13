One dead in Upper Hutt two-car fatal crash

Emergency services on the scene in Elderslea, Upper Hutt. Photo / Supplied

State Highway 2 has reopened after a fatal crash in Upper Hutt this morning.

One person died after the two-car crash on State Highway 2, River Rd, in the suburb of Elderslea.

The Serious Crash Unit was on site investigating, causing the road to be closed for several hours, but has finished its examination.

The road has now been fully reopened.

Other people had been treated for a "range of injuries", police said.

Emergency services were alerted to the two-vehicle crash between Gibbons St and Whakatiki St about 11am.

• Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash, or saw anything in the lead-up to the crash that could assist police, to call 105, quoting P044406448.