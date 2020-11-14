Swimmers get into trouble at Mosquito Beach, Auckland, emergency services called

The incident happened at Mosquito Beach in South Head. Image / Google Maps

A group of people appear to all be safely out of the water after getting into trouble at Mosquito Beach in Auckland's South Head.

But information on their conditions is yet to be revealed. Two rescue helicopters appeared to have been dispatched to the scene, a police spokeswoman said.

Police were alerted shortly before 2pm "that a group of people had got into difficult in the water at Mosquito Beach".

Police have not yet arrived on the scene, but it's reported the group are now all out of the water.

There appeared to have been at least three people involved and they might still require medical assistance.

More to come.