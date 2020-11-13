Person in hospital after fight in West Auckland's Te Atatu Peninsula

Police are at the scene after a fight in Te Atatu put a person in hospital with serious injuries. Photo / supplied

A person is in hospital with serious injuries after a fight in Te Atatu Peninsula, West Auckland.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Kervil Ave in Te Atatu Peninsula at about 1.15am this morning.

A witness at the scene described seeing a vehicle parked on the street with a smashed passenger seat window with blood smeared all over it.

Nearby the witness said there were three pools of blood and medial equipment scattered close by.

Police officers are investigating after a fight in Te Atatu, West Auckland. Photo / supplied

He said the attack appeared to have happened outside a property where the residents were home, smoking around the side of the house.

Anyone with information that could assist our enquiries is asked to contact 105 and quote file number 201114/2814.