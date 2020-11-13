Man hospitalised with serious gunshot wound after drive-by shooting in Rotorua

Police continue to investigate last night's drive-by shooting. Photo / File

A man has suffered a serious gunshot wound to the leg following a drive-by shooting on Wrigley Rd late last night.

A police media spokeswoman said the man arrived at Rotorua Hospital with a gunshot wound that, while serious, was not considered to be life-threatening.

She said police were alerted to the incident about 11.21pm.

"Police are following lines of inquiry to establish the circumstances of this incident, including identifying the offending vehicle and the individuals involved.

"We acknowledge these types of incidents are unsettling for the Rotorua community.

"While firearms events always present an unacceptable risk, we do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the general public."

No arrests have been made at this stage.

Meanwhile, police also received a call from someone on Thomas Cres about 1.30am saying a car had collided with a fence.

"The occupant of the car left the scene before police arrived. The caller also advised that they had heard what sounded like gunshots but no persons or firearms were located.

"The car has been seized and inquiries into the incident are ongoing."