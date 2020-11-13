Woman arrested after pedestrian and cars allegedly rammed in Newcastle road rage incident

Terrifying footage has emerged of the moment a white utility vehicle allegedly hit a pedestrian and rammed several cars during a road-rage incident in central Newcastle, Australia.

The video, shared on Facebook by a tradie working nearby, initially shows the ute driving at a pedestrian and ramming into the side of a yellow hatchback vehicle.

An approaching ambulance sounded its siren but that failed to stop the ute driver who sped off down Hunter St in the New South Wales city.

About a dozen tradies then chased after the single-cab ute, which had stopped at a red light at the intersection of Hunter St and Stewart Ave.

The workers banged on the ute's windows and demanded the driver get out so they could make a citizen's arrest, but the driver was having none of it and rammed into the stationary car in front.

The tradies backed off as the ute spun its tyres, causing smoke to come from the wheels. The driver eventually barged between the cars in front, through a red light and into the intersection.

Tradies tried to make a citizen's arrest on the driver. Photo / Facebook

It was there he crashed into another car before the driver sped off along Stewart Ave.

NSW police said they were called to Hunter St after reports a pedestrian had been hit and several vehicles damaged by a white ute about 6.20am on Friday.

Police said the pedestrian, a 55-year-old man, sustained minor injuries to his arm during the alleged road rage incident and was taken to John Hunter Hospital for treatment.

They said no one else was injured.

Officers found the ute abandoned on King St a short time later, and it was seized for forensic examination.

Terrifying footage has emerged of a road rage incident in Newcastle CBD. Photo / Facebook

Police then visited an address in King St and arrested a 29-year-old woman about 9.15am.

She has been taken to Newcastle police station for questioning.