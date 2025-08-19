Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

‘You don’t want to go there’: Ron Mark’s message to Kiwis wanting to take up arms against Russia in Ukraine

Neil Reid
By
Senior reporter·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

Ron Mark and his partner Chris Tracey have had honest conversations about the risk in Ukraine, and what should happen if something happens to the former Minister of Defence while there. Photo / Supplied

Ron Mark and his partner Chris Tracey have had honest conversations about the risk in Ukraine, and what should happen if something happens to the former Minister of Defence while there. Photo / Supplied

Former Defence Minister and army veteran Ron Mark has visited battle-weary Ukraine three times. It’s made him someone young New Zealanders phone when they’re considering traveling there to fight. He talked to Neil Reid about why young fighters should stay home.

The phone calls and encrypted messages start arriving late

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save