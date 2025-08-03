Doctor among several Kiwis injured on front line in Ukraine

A Kiwi doctor has suffered severe injuries after standing on an anti-personnel mine in Ukraine, according to former Defence Minister Ron Mark.
Following extensive hand and foot surgery the GP has not returned home to New Zealand. Instead she has continued to work in Ukraine supporting medics with PTSD, Marktold the Herald after meeting with her last month.
The nature of the doctor’s injuries - which occurred in 2023 - have prevented her from returning to the frontline, he said.
Mark - who is now Mayor of Carterton - recently returned from his third trip to Ukraine. He says he met with the Kiwi doctor in London where she was presenting to British MPs about her experiences on the frontline.
For that reason, he wants those who serve in Ukraine to be eligible for support from Veterans’ Affairs New Zealand - the Government department that offers health, rehabilitation and financial help to eligible NZDF veterans.
Mark said while those fighting weren’t serving New Zealand officially, an argument could be made they were delivering “lethal aid” to Ukraine just as the New Zealand Government is via funding and training.
“Why would we not recognise that there are some New Zealanders who are paying their own air fares, putting their own lives on the line, and going and delivering lethal aid directly themselves,” he said.
“I’d argue, isn’t there a moral obligation [to] these men and women?”
Minister for Veterans Chris Penk told the Herald the entitlements would remain available only to those serving “at the direction of the New Zealand Government”.
There were no plans to extend Veterans’ Affairs New Zealand support to people travelling to Ukraine on their own.
“The Government has not considered extending veterans’ entitlements to New Zealanders who travel to Ukraine for combat or humanitarian reasons,” Penk said.
“Doing so could be seen as endorsing these actions, which is not the New Zealand Government’s position.
“We strongly advise New Zealanders against travelling to conflict zones. In many cases, we may be unable to offer consular support if they are harmed or wish to return home.”
Penk said New Zealand remained “steadfast” in its support for Ukraine “in the face of Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion”.
While New Zealand was not a combatant, its support was unwavering, he said.
“We have provided humanitarian and military assistance, including financial aid and the deployment of up to 100 New Zealand Defence Force personnel to help train Ukrainian troops in the UK and Europe.”