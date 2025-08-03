Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Doctor among several Kiwis injured on front line in Ukraine

Neil Reid
By
Senior reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Ukraine Ambassador to NZ and Australia talks to Herald NOW’s Ryan Bridge about the toll of the war with Russia. Video / NZ Herald

A Kiwi doctor has suffered severe injuries after standing on an anti-personnel mine in Ukraine, according to former Defence Minister Ron Mark.

Following extensive hand and foot surgery the GP has not returned home to New Zealand. Instead she has continued to work in Ukraine supporting medics with PTSD, Mark

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save