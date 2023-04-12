Kane Te Tai fighting in Ukraine. Photo / Supplied

The final letter from a Kiwi soldier killed in Ukraine has been revealed as he is farewelled today at a tangi at Te Taua Moana o Aotearoa Marae in Devonport.

Kane Te Tai died in action on March 20 while on a mission for the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (GUR) in Vuhledar, Eastern Ukraine. He had been in Ukraine supporting since April 2022.

In a letter written shortly before his final mission, Te Tai said he couldn’t leave the battle when people who didn’t choose it were stuck there.

To those loved ones who were wondering why he made the decision to risk his life for another country, he left a short explanation.

“I couldn’t take the small amount of experience and keenness I have to offer out of a place that needs it. And selfishly, I love this stuff. I haven’t felt this satisfied and alive for a long time,” he wrote.

“This is not a love letter to romanticize this choice or a reason for others to follow. Just know what you’re getting yourself in for. And if you decide to come then know for sure this could be it. Your choice has consequences for others too. I have been selfish and made that choice for them.”

Mourners farewell Kane Te Tai, who was killed fighting in Ukraine. Photo / Michael Craig

Te Tai‘s letter explained he did not think he was worthy of being in the news but was penning what could be his final words in case he didn’t make it and was reported on.

“I have enjoyed myself here. I’ve learnt to live and love here. I have fallen in lover with the people, the country. I came out here not fully knowing what I was getting myself into, but now I am here and five months on my resolve has only grown stronger.

“This place has a strength, that appears from the outside, as a picture of propaganda or something that is manufactured. It isn’t. The inner strength born from a people invaded is so strong that I, and people like me (including my brother and now deceased teammate Dominic Abelen), are compelled to join this fight.”

At today’s tangi, Pouroto Ngaropo said Te Tai believed land and people were important, “not politics, not money.

“His belief was fighting for others, their land, their rights.”

He thanked the people of Poland and Ukraine for looking after Te Tai so he could be farewelled at home.

Tama Ngākau Mārie and Whakaria Mai then sang, led by the reverend.

Kane was being led out by Reverend John Marsden, Ngarupo and Piripi Taylor. Whanau follow behind with sunflowers, yellow and blue bouquets, the flags of Ukraine, NZ and the Tino Rangatiratanga flag.

