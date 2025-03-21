Abelen was on leave from the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) at the time of his death and neither his employer nor his family were aware of his plans to travel to Ukraine. A NZDF spokesperson told the Herald that the military would “provide ceremonial support to his funeral”.

The corporal with 10 years' army service was based at Burnham Military Camp outside of Christchurch with the famed 2nd/1st Battalion Royal New Zealand Regiment.

Dominic Abelen, 28, was based at Burnham and had served with the NZDF for 10 years. Photo / Supplied

Bryce Abelen paid tribute to his son’s former colleagues.

“Thank you to the New Zealand Defence Force and the Army, especially his former unit in Burnham. They held a memorial for him when it happened and we could see how much he was cared for there,” said Abelen snr.

He was remembered not only as a proud soldier – but a determined young man with strong family connections.

“He cared about his family. He was always visiting and keeping in contact with us and made sure we all shared holidays and Christmases together. We miss him dearly,” said Abelen snr.

The family requested privacy “as we grieve and farewell Dominic”.

