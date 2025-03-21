Advertisement
Dominic Abelen’s family farewell soldier killed in Ukraine war

Mike Thorpe
By
Senior journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The funeral for 2nd/1st Battalion Royal New Zealand Regiment soldier Dominic Abelen was held at Shands Road Cemetery in Christchurch. Photo / NZDF

Dominic Abelen was laid to rest near Christchurch today – two and a half years after he was killed in action, fighting Russian soldiers in the Ukraine war.

The 28-year-old’s body was only repatriated in the past week, an outcome that his family feared may not have been possible.

“This is the final part of this episode, and we are so grateful to finally have him home,” said Abelen’s father Bryce in a statement on behalf of the family.

Attendees at the graveside service were encouraged to “wear colourful outfits to honour the life he lived”.

The body of for NZDF soldier Dominic Abelen has finally been laid to rest near Christchurch. Photo / NZDF
Abelen was on leave from the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) at the time of his death and neither his employer nor his family were aware of his plans to travel to Ukraine. A NZDF spokesperson told the Herald that the military would “provide ceremonial support to his funeral”.

The corporal with 10 years' army service was based at Burnham Military Camp outside of Christchurch with the famed 2nd/1st Battalion Royal New Zealand Regiment.

Dominic Abelen, 28, was based at Burnham and had served with the NZDF for 10 years. Photo / Supplied
Bryce Abelen paid tribute to his son’s former colleagues.

“Thank you to the New Zealand Defence Force and the Army, especially his former unit in Burnham. They held a memorial for him when it happened and we could see how much he was cared for there,” said Abelen snr.

He was remembered not only as a proud soldier – but a determined young man with strong family connections.

“He cared about his family. He was always visiting and keeping in contact with us and made sure we all shared holidays and Christmases together. We miss him dearly,” said Abelen snr.

The family requested privacy “as we grieve and farewell Dominic”.

