Dominic Abelen was laid to rest near Christchurch today – two and a half years after he was killed in action, fighting Russian soldiers in the Ukraine war.
The 28-year-old’s body was only repatriated in the past week, an outcome that his family feared may not have been possible.
“This is the final part of this episode, and we are so grateful to finally have him home,” said Abelen’s father Bryce in a statement on behalf of the family.
Attendees at the graveside service were encouraged to “wear colourful outfits to honour the life he lived”.