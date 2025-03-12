“The 28-year-old soldier was a citizen of New Zealand, a representative of the indigenous Māori people. Originally from the city of Nelson. He grew up in a family with five brothers and sisters. He was a caring uncle to his nephews,” the post said.

“He arrived at the call of Ukraine to defend the values of freedom in the war with the aggressor state Russia.

“During a combat operation in the Vugledar area on August 23, 2022, he destroyed Muscovites in close combat. He provided fire cover for his comrades. He was wounded and died in battle.”

The post said it’s only now his body has been returned to Ukraine, where it could be given the proper military honours.

Video showed his comrades performing a haka - a traditional Māori war dance.

“Eternal glory to Dominic Abelen, who fell for freedom and human dignity in the battle against Russian evil!” the post read.

“Our condolences to the relatives of Dominic Abelen. The Ukrainian nation will always remember the feat of the proud son of the Māori people - a true warrior, man, and hero of Ukraine and New Zealand.”



A spokesperson for New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said they were aware Abelen will soon be returned to his family in New Zealand.

“We know that the repatriation of his remains is of utmost importance to his family, and this has been a long time coming,” they said.

“New Zealand consular officials have assisted at various points in the process. For privacy reasons we will not provide any further information.”

A former member of Abelen’s unit said he was very pleased for his family.

“After going through what we did with Kane and not being able to give the Abelens the same closure, this has been the best news I’ve heard out of Ukraine for a long time,” he said.

Abelen was the first Kiwi killed on the Ukrainian battlefield, followed by Kane Te Tai who died on March 2023.

New Zealand aid volunteer Dr Andrew Bagshaw, 47, was also killed alongside British volunteer Christopher Parry, 28, while trying to rescue an elderly woman in an area of intense military action in Soledar, when their car was hit by an artillery shell in January 2023.

