Kane Te Tai pictured in Ukraine. Photo / Supplied

A Kiwi fighter reportedly killed in action in Ukraine was instrumental in setting up a charity for service veterans and their families who found themselves in a crisis.

Kane Te Tai, a former Defence Force soldier, has been identified as the New Zealander who is thought to have died in Ukraine.

Known affectionately as Turtle, Te Tai co-founded the No Duff Charitable Trust - a group that was started to offer support for current or former service people dealing with a crisis. The charity also offers help to their families.

In a post shared on Facebook, the charity said: “It’s with immense sadness we share the news that No Duff co-founder Kane Te Tai has been reportedly killed in action in the Ukraine.

“Kane was instrumental in the founding of No Duff and responded to multiple responses to veterans in crisis. Without him, No Duff wouldn’t exist.

“Kane had a huge heart and loved helping people. His [loss] leaves a huge hole in many lives here to Eastern Europe. We will ensure his legacy through No Duff lives on.”

Kane Te Tai (right) pictured with Kiwi fighter Dominic Abelen, who was killed in Ukraine in August last year. Photo / Supplied

The charity’s work is carried out by utilising its network to direct the most appropriate volunteers needed to help in any given situation. That could be physical assistance, mental or emotional help.

No Duff went on to say that it is in close contact with the man’s whānau and is now working to help raise funds to bring his body home to Aotearoa.

A Givealittle page set up for the charity will be accepting donations to help the family with any repatriation or funeral expenses.

Any money left over from the mission will be given to Te Tai’s young daughter.

If his death is confirmed, Te Tai will be the third New Zealander to have died in the war effort in Ukraine.

Dominic Abelen died in combat last year in August. UK-born Kiwi Andrew Bagshaw, an aid worker, died in January while trying to help an elderly woman from her home.

Te Tai was friends with Abelen and the pair were photographed together in Ukraine.