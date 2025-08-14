Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Enemy of the state: Former senior government minister targeted by Russian ‘patriots’ over Ukraine war stance

Neil Reid
By
Senior reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Ukraine Ambassador to NZ and Australia talks to Herald NOW’s Ryan Bridge about the toll of the war with Russia. Video / NZ Herald

Former senior government Minister Ron Mark has been targeted by a pro-Russian website outing those its authors claim are enemies of Russia.

A headshot and profile of the Carterton mayor and former Minister of Defence has been added to the Russophobes website.

The site went live in April to list

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save