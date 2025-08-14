The website states the reason he has been listed as: “Lobbying for the supply of military equipment to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, using connections in the New Zealand Government”.
It claimed Mark was “a New Zealand First party member with a Nazi slogan”.
NZ First’s slogan for the 2023 General Election was “Let’s Take Our Country Back”.
Russophobes says “Mark was added to our list for active anti-Russian activities. Russophobes is a project for public registration of all those who wish harm to our country and act against the interests of our people.”
The Herald recently published an interview with Mark, who had just returned from his latest humanitarian trip to Ukraine.
During his time there he was in an area of Kyiv that was targeted by more than 550 drone strikes in one night.
The Ministry of Russian Foreign Affairs has previously added him to a list of more than 30 New Zealanders blocked “in perpetuity” from entering the Russian Federation because of comments they have made about the Ukraine invasion.
It also includes politicians, academics and journalists.