Russia-Ukraine War: inside a respite house for New Zealand soldiers in Ukraine

New Zealand Pastor Owen Pomana has been delivering aid in Ukraine for over a year. Photo: provided.

New Zealand Pastor Owen Pomana has been delivering aid in Ukraine for over a year. Photo: provided.

A New Zealand pastor is running a house in the eastern city of Dnipro for exhausted soldiers and humanitarian workers to rest after being on the front.

Owen Pomana opened the house three months ago and described it as a place where Kiwi soldiers can respite before heading back into battle.

He wanted to create a place where someone can simply rest, watch Netflix, talk to someone, and eat proper food.

“I cook food most of the time - savoury mince, eggs on toast - things one would normally eat if they were at a boarding school or home.”

Soldiers dining on homemade food in Pomana's respite house. Photo: supplied.

He affirms that, while delivering aid across the country is rewarding, his heart is with helping people in person.

“It’s a really good thing for a home with a little stamp of New Zealand on it for those who may not be coming home.”

The lodgings can hold up to six to seven people and Poama described it as marae style.

Thirteen soldiers have been through the house so far.

But what started as a house for soldiers has now been opened up to humanitarian workers from all countries.

“I have two or three people at a time, but it’s very random and you don’t know who’s going to turn up on your doorstep,” Pomana said.

“A Scottish humanitarian worker who came and stayed for a few days and before she left mentioned how it was the best place she has been to while in the country.”

The idea for the home came to him just before Christmas last year.

He was concerned any soldiers on breaks would wander the streets, get to a dangerous hotel, get drunk, and chase women.

Soldiers eating homemade food in Pomana's respite house. Photo: supplied.

“There’s never been a respite house for soldiers looking back to Vietnam, East Timor, or Afghanistan.”

The former member of the New Zealand Navy has been bringing aid to those affected in Ukraine since the start of the war in March 2022.

Pomana told the Herald last year that he couldn’t just sit around and watch as people fled their country.

“I thought I would like to jump in and find some solutions and just help,” he said.

“I was watching the news and I watched these women and kids and saw the frustration on their faces and I thought I don’t want to sit here in Singapore and do nothing.”

So far Pomana , alongside his organisation has delivered nearly four tonnes of food to affected areas.

But he maintained he doesn’t have a stance on the war but just wants to help people.

“My heart is to connect people into healing whether that is a person to counsel someone or just being a word of encouragement,” he said.

“I do believe in justice, but the barbaric acts of war in itself are really not nice.”

Two New Zealand soldiers have so far been killed in Ukraine - Dominic Abelen in August last year and Kane Te Tai in March this year.

Those who want to contribute to humanitarian aid efforts in Ukraine could get in contact with Pomana at owenpomana@icloud.com or through his Facebook or Instagram pages - Owen John Pomana.



