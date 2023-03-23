It has been confirmed Kiwi fighter Kane Te Tai, 38, died in Ukraine, days after the first reports of his death. Photo / Supplied

The Government has confirmed Kiwi fighter Kane Te Tai, 38, died in Ukraine, days after the first reports of his death.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Ukrainian authorities have confirmed Te Tai’s death and the New Zealand Embassy was in contact with them to confirm more details.

It is understood Te Tai was killed in action.

Te Tai, who has a 12-year-old daughter, was in regular contact on social media with a wide circle of friends and his absence since Monday led to concerns.

Ngaire Te Tai said her son, raised in Beach Haven, had always been drawn to protect communities and stand up for “the underdog” - qualities that led him to Ukraine.

“I wasn’t very happy with it,” she said of his decision to go. “But he’s a grown man and there’s nothing I could have done. His entire family tried to persuade him not to go. He’s a very complex fella, my son, but he’s always been very community spirited.”

She said Te Tai signed up for the NZ Army “straight out of school”, with parents at his side through the preliminary recruiting process.

“He told his father and I - not the other way around. I hoped it would have worn off - but it didn’t.”

In his years of service, Te Tai served in Afghanistan and elsewhere on peacekeeping duties.

“He came back a different person. He was there before the age of 21. He saw some things, I guess, and my son was a changed person.”

Ngaire Te Tai said military-style toys were a feature in Kane’s childhood but when it came to joining the military - and the journey to Ukraine - “it wasn’t about the war itself, it was about wanting to be of use”.

“People serve the church, people serve the community. That was his community. He loved whānau. He loved people. And he loved to help the underdog. My son was a good man ... he is a good man. I’m 99 per cent sure he has passed but I have hope.”

Ngaire Te Tai said she heard from her son every day he was in Ukraine, unless it was impossible for him to make contact.

“He never held anything back from me. He told me how it is. What can you do? There’s nothing you can do.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said they couldn’t offer any further comment due to privacy reasons.