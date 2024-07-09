He shoots, he scores! YMP A's Tamany Tuhou belts home one of his side's eight goals in a win over Waituhi in a Poverty Bay men's club hockey game on the Hain Farming Turf at Harry Barker Reserve on Saturday. Photo / Paul Rickard
YMP women’s Poverty Bay club hockey slate remains clean for 2024 after a 4-1 victory over arch-rivals GMC Green in a top-of-the-table clash last Thursday.
Their men’s team are also unbeaten on the Hain Farming Turf at Harry Barker Reserve, courtesy of a surprisingly big 8-1 win over Waituhi at the weekend.
YMP A women were in full control of the match and it took a late surge by defending champions Gisborne Denture Clinic GMC Green, which resulted in a goal, to prevent a whitewash.
It was too little, too late as YMP continue to set the benchmark in the women’s competition.
Lytton Paikea Sports Club (LPSC) Emerre and Hathaway Paikea consolidated their fourth spot on the table with a hard-fought but ultimately comfortable 3-0 win over GMC Kowhai.
YMP defaulted but in the spirit of the game on a cold Friday night, the students gave them a goalkeeper and a couple of other players – including captain William Matthews – and they made a great game of it, reflected in the final scoreline – 1-1.
That was the “unofficial” score in a game in which both Boys’ High goalkeepers got the opportunity to be on the turf and keep the goals at bay.
The YMP A-Waituhi clash was close early on but the floodgates opened in the second half.
Other men’s sides would have watched in awe as they try to work out how to defeat the reigning champions. The only blemish for the YMP A side this season is a draw with Gisborne Boys’ High.
LPSC Traktion and LPSC Resene Masters squared off in a 3pm game on Saturday. What would normally be an easy win for Traktion proved a lot tougher as the Masters made their clubmates work hard for three vital points.
The teams were locked 1-1 at one stage before Masters came through to win 4-1 – a workout that could be important with some key matches coming up.
YMP A and GMC Green women were back in action two days after their Thursday clash and the Green Machine were pushed all the way by a gallant PGG Wrightson Ngātapa side.
Ngātapa came out strong and stung GMC when they went in front – much to the delight of their supporters.
GMC then locked it up, only for Ngātapa to strike again for a 2-1 lead.
Shannon Williams, however, was to prove the difference on the scoresheet.