By RNZ
The man accused of murdering Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao has told police that he had been driving around looking for a job the day she went missing, and had decided to leave the country because he had given up the job hunt.
Chinese national Tingjun Cao, 55, is on trial in the High Court in Christchurch for killing Bao on July 19 last year – the day she went missing.
Cao’s police interview, recorded on Saturday, July 22 after police had located him at Christchurch Airport, was played to the court on Tuesday.
In the interview, Cao said he had lost his job about a month prio, and had since spent his days driving around hoping to get work on construction sites.