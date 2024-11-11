Tingjun Cao in Christchurch district court facing trial for the murder of Yanfei Bao.

By RNZ

The man accused of murdering Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao has been warned several times by the judge over the nature of his questions to a Crown witness.

Chinese national Tingjun Cao, 53, is representing himself in his High Court trial at Christchurch after sacking his defence counsel last week.

The Crown is arguing that Cao murdered Bao on the day she vanished - July 19, 2023 - after arranging to meet her at a home for sale in Hornby.

As the trial entered a fourth week on Monday, police digital forensic analyst Joshua Locke resumed his evidence from Friday.