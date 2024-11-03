Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

World-first NZ study: Are baby food pouches really unhealthy for kids?

Jamie Morton
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
An Otago University study that tracked eating habits among nearly 1000 children found most infants were spoon-fed, and when they did consume food from pouches, they were often seated in high chairs, supervised by an adult.

An Otago University study that tracked eating habits among nearly 1000 children found most infants were spoon-fed, and when they did consume food from pouches, they were often seated in high chairs, supervised by an adult.

  • Baby food pouches are an increasingly popular go-to for parents – but they’ve drawn concern from nutritionists around the world.
  • Now, a world-first study that tracked hundreds of Kiwi children suggests some of those key health worries may not be fully justified.
  • It found just one in four children used the pouches – and little indication the products were making babies bigger.

They’re a quick and easy solution for busy parents – yet we’re also told baby food pouches could be setting up our kids for poor health.

Now, a groundbreaking study suggests some of nutritionists’ biggest concerns around these increasingly popular products might not be fully justified.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand