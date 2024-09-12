Advertisement
Workplace allegations at Dunedin strip club prompt dancers to launch protest

A warning from nurses amid new health targets, youth vaping laws introduced to Parliament and how AI is being used to fight conspiracy theories.

Dunedin strippers are gearing up to protest against what they call “increasingly harmful” working conditions and unjust dismissals at adult entertainment venue Stilettos Revue Bar.

Protest organiser, and former Stilettos dancer Kitten, said that after two dancers were abruptly cut from shifts earlier this year for challenging management, frustration among staff has reached a boiling point, sparking a local movement backed by national stripper activists.

Further attempts to negotiate with the venue have left the remaining workers feeling frustrated, unsafe and have resulted in more workers being dismissed, she said.

The group have been supported by Wellington based stripper activist group Fired Up Stilettos [FUS] since May this year, and have collectivised to form a Dunedin branch of the nationwide movement.

“We are incredibly proud of the dancers in Dunedin. Standing up against strip club management is a risk for workers both current and retired, especially if they are at risk of being doxxed or have no other form of income. But it’s also the only way to achieve change, and change is needed” said FUS representative Margot Embargot.

Read More

Kitten said the Stilleto’s strippers had dealt with verbal and sexual abuse from management.

“The rules are always changing and they don’t treat us like independent contractors.

“We are protesting to show the venue and the community that we won’t stay quiet about abuse against strippers, and to make sure that anyone who might be looking to work there knows what they’re in for.”

Following Friday’s protest the group intends to continue running local strip club events to provide a safe work alternative to victims of Stilettos management.

The protest comes as a petition calling to block the establishment of a Calendar Girls adult entertainment venue in Queenstown has gained traction.

