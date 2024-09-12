A warning from nurses amid new health targets, youth vaping laws introduced to Parliament and how AI is being used to fight conspiracy theories.

Dunedin strippers are gearing up to protest against what they call “increasingly harmful” working conditions and unjust dismissals at adult entertainment venue Stilettos Revue Bar.

Protest organiser, and former Stilettos dancer Kitten, said that after two dancers were abruptly cut from shifts earlier this year for challenging management, frustration among staff has reached a boiling point, sparking a local movement backed by national stripper activists.

Further attempts to negotiate with the venue have left the remaining workers feeling frustrated, unsafe and have resulted in more workers being dismissed, she said.

The group have been supported by Wellington based stripper activist group Fired Up Stilettos [FUS] since May this year, and have collectivised to form a Dunedin branch of the nationwide movement.

“We are incredibly proud of the dancers in Dunedin. Standing up against strip club management is a risk for workers both current and retired, especially if they are at risk of being doxxed or have no other form of income. But it’s also the only way to achieve change, and change is needed” said FUS representative Margot Embargot.