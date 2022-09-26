A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill a staff member at a Dunedin strip club in the early hours of Saturday morning. Photo / ODT

A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill a staff member at a Dunedin strip club early on Saturday morning.

Police were called to Stilettos Revue Bar at 3.30am.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a male, 39m, reportedly made threats against a staff member.

Staff asked him to leave and he became "drunk and disorderly" outside the premises, he said.

Bond said the man was found nearby having an altercation with a friend.

The man has been arrested on charges of threatening to kill, and is due to appear in court.