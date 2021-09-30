Workers injured in three separate morning incidents in Hawke's Bay

The Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter responded to three separate work accidents across the region over five hours on Friday morning. Photo / NZME

Three people have been flown to Hawke's Bay Hospital with moderate to serious injuries following three separate workplace incidents across the region.

Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter general manager Ian Wilmot said the crew was called to a logging site near Te Pohue about 4am this morning, after a log rolled onto a truck driver while it was being loaded from a skid site.

The man, in his 50s, is believed to have suffered moderate to serious pelvis and leg injuries.

He remained in a serious condition as of 1pm, a hospital spokesperson said.

About 6.40am the team was again called north to Putere, near Wairoa, after a woman in her 50s logging truck driver went off the road, Wilmot said.

She sustained moderate to serious shoulder injuries in the crash.

The rescue chopper was also tasked to transport a farmer, believed to be in his 60s, after he suffered moderate injuries in a quad bike roll about 8.50am near Eskdale.

The woman driver and farmer were still being assessed in ED as of 1pm.

WorkSafe has been contacted by Hawke's Bay Today about the incidents.