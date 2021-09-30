Hawke's Bay police investigate a spate of vehicle thefts from dog walkers

Police are urging people to report any suspicious activity following a spate of vehicle thefts in Napier and Hastings. Photo / File

Police are warning people to be wary of "opportunistic thieves" after a spate of vehicle thefts from dog-walkers in Hastings and Napier.

Hawke's Bay police are investigating a spate of vehicle thefts which occurred at river access car parks and at dog park car parks over the past two weeks.

Approximately 10 vehicles in Hastings and four vehicles in Napier have been targeted.

Eastern District Police said they recommend that people should always lock and secure their vehicles, including windows wound up.

They also urged people to remove valuables where possible, but if they must be kept there, ensure they were out of sight.

The installation of a car alarm was also worth considering, police said.

Police said thieves were "opportunistic" and urged people to follow their advice and help put a stop to this type of offending.

If anyone has information they can contact Police on 105, or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police would like to remind people if they ever witness any activity which looks suspicious, they should contact Police immediately on 111.